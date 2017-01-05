Celebrate Indian art and craft at Tata Trusts’ festival

Passes for free entry are available at CSMVS, National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) and Tata Trusts office, Cuffe Parade

To celebrate the diverse forms of arts and crafts in India, Tata Trusts has launched ‘Kalapana’, a specially curated festival featuring leading performing artists and craftsmen. Kalapana aims to provide an “otherwise inaccessible” platform in metro cities to showcase the talents of groups and organisations that are supported by Tata Trusts in their effort to preserve, promote and perpetuate contemporary and traditional art practices and craft forms from across the country.

The two-day event will kick-off on the lawns of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS) in Kala Ghoda, Mumbai and will showcase three performing arts as well as 10 craft organisations from different parts of the country.

The participating performing arts organisations include Attakkalari Centre for Movement Arts (contemporary dance) from Bengaluru, Dhrupad Sansthan (Indian classical music) from Bhopal and Ninasam (theatre) from Shimoga district in Karnataka. Heritage craft forms such as handloom weaving, embroideries, leather craft, Dhokra metal, natural fibre craft, and folk art among others, will be exhibited at the venue.

“Kalapana was conceived as a two-way celebration.To show the work of all the organisations and artists supported, by Tata Trusts and how these choices are made. Hopefully, this Kalapana – imagination – will grow in many ways, but in this first event, performing arts and craft are highlighted,” said Deepika Sorabjee, head – media, arts and culture, Tata Trusts.

Kalapana will also showcase a curated group of craft organisations who have worked in remote outposts of the country to revive and contemporise some of India’s finest handicrafts.

“The intent through this event is to establish a platform for artisans to connect with craft patrons, share their stories and their inspiration for their signature designs. The trend towards sustainable, local products in an increasingly globalised world has opened significant possibilities for artisanal products crafted in India. Kalapana’ is the Trusts’ contribution to this movement,” said Reshma Anand, head – strategy, partnerships and crafts.

Speaking on the importance of preservation and awareness on these arts and crafts, Tara Sabavala, associate director, Tata Trusts, added, “For Tata Trusts, support of the arts has not only been a part of the mandate defined by the founders, but intrinsic to building communities in a holistic way; our interventions are designed not only to preserve our rich heritage, but also to integrate art into the present and learn from the past in order to define the future.”

Passes for free entry are available at CSMVS, National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) and Tata Trusts office, Cuffe Parade.