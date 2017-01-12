Bikaner to enthral tourists with Camel Festival

The festival will begin with camel rides and camel safaris for tourists at the Gram Raisar

Camel races, safaris for tourists and camel fur cutting will be the highlights of the annual Camel Festival beginning in Bikaner from January 14, with various activities lined up at the festival to attract tourists.

“Folk and fire dances and spectacular fireworks will light up the night sky in the desert city during the festival,” said Ajay Sharma, deputy director of Tourism department, Rajasthan.

The festival will begin with camel rides and camel safaris for tourists at the Gram Raisar on January 14, which will be followed by a grand procession from Junagarh to Karni Singh Stadium.

The inaugural ceremony will witness performances by Bagpiper Army Band and RAC Band. Whereas, the second day will begin with a heritage walk from Kote Gate to Bikaji Ki Tekri.

Visitors can also witness competitions like tug of war, rural wrestling, turban tying (for foreign tourists), camel milking, camel dance among others. Earthen pot race and musical chair competitions for the women will also be held during the event.

Camel Festival in Bikaner is an annual fair dedicated to the ship of the desert, wherein camels are beautifully bedecked, forming colourful spectacle.