Astroport Sariska: India does a first in South Asia, builds astronomy themed resort next to Sariska Tiger Reserve

Astroport Sariska is a haven for those who think that astronomy is their top hobby. (Source: Astroport Sariska)

Astroport Sariska, a small resort in the Aravali range in Alwar district of Rajasthan, is a haven for those who think that astronomy is their top hobby. The resort which overlooks the historic Tehla Fort is just a five-hour drive away from the light pollution of Delhi. The resort, which is located next to the Sariska Tiger Reserve, sits in the lap of nature – you don’t have to pitch a tent, they will provide it. According to their Facebook page, the resort offers some of the best views of our galaxy. Astroport also boasts of the fact that it is the first space and astronomy themed resort in South Asia, according to an Indian Express report.

The resort offers an astronomy camp with modern telescopes and other equipment to people of all ages to learn about the celestial bodies. Astroport also offers educational programs related to astronomy, these programs may vary from learning about stars to using stars as a navigational aide, according to india.com

Astroport the brainchild of the Sachin Bahmba, an avid wildlife enthusiast, and astronomer. The resort also provides guests with opportunities such as nature treks and birdwatching but the main attraction of the resort is the evening and night sky observation. The management of the resort runs the establishment in an eco-friendly manner. Astroport is also 16 kilometers away from Bhangarh, a ruined city which is known to be haunted, as per the report.

According to India.com the resort grows food organically and offers educational programs on sustainability. The organic farms at the resort are open to guests who visit the farm during day time.