Artists from UK-India collaborate in Silk River project

As part of the UK-India Year of Culture, artists from the two countries have been working together to produce 10 large silk flags, during a residential workshop in Murshidabad. This was part of the ‘Silk River’ project, which celebrates the unique relationship between communities living along the Thames and Hooghly rivers. Director Steve Shaw also captured in a documentary the work of a team of UK artists collaborating with Indian artists to produce 10 large silk flags during a residential workshop in Murshidabad, which was screened at state-run Nandan at an event organised by British Council. Dr Debanjan Chakrabarti, director, British Council (East and North East), said, “Silk River project involves organisations in UK and West Bengal who deal in heritage, culture, craft, tourism and education. We are delighted that this exciting project is part of the UK India Year of Culture, which seeks to showcase innovative and creative work from both countries, building deeper connections between communities.”

Working in 20 locations from Murshidabad to Batanagar (Hooghly) and Kew Gardens to Southend (Thames) to reinterpret a shared heritage, ‘Silk River’ reaffirmed the Indo-British relationship by engaging diaspora communities and connecting young people with artists along the route, Chakrabarti said. UK-based Kinetika and Think Arts from India assembled an international team of artists, writers and photographers to capture and interprete the experience of journeying along these two mighty rivers.

Silk River culminates in September-December 2017 with two river walks where the stories of the 20 locations will be revealed to local, national and international audiences and 20 giant hand-painted Bengali silk scrolls put up for display.