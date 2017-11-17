Andhra plans to attract Rs 30,000 cr, create 10 lakh jobs in tourism development projects by 2029

By 2029, Andhra Pradesh is looking to attract Rs 30,000 crore investment in the tourism sector, create 10 lakh jobs and increase the domestic tourist footfall to the state to 353 million from the current 153 million.

By 2029, Andhra Pradesh is looking to attract Rs 30,000 crore investment in the tourism sector, create 10 lakh jobs and increase the domestic tourist footfall to the state to 353 million from the current 153 million. This was announced by N Chandrababu Naidu, chief minister, Andhra Pradesh government at the opening ceremony of the 8th Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India convention in Visakhapatnam. Showcasing his strong belief in public private partnerships, he further revealed that the government has already allotted 10 acres of land in Visakhapatnam to the Lulu group to build a world class convention centre along with a shopping mall within the next two years.

Naidu informed that Amravati, the new capital city which is being developed as a green field project will soon be among the top five cities in the world. He further added, “Andhra Pradesh will soon have electric vehicles as a cost effective and clean alternative because solar energy is soon going to be cheaper and our state has abundance of it.”

Commenting on the tourism potential of the state, he stated, “We will develop five tourism hubs namely Amravati, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Anantpur and Rajamundry .” In his attempt to make tourism as a major contributor of the states economy he asserted to introduce new policies that favour the sector. He requested all the members to send in ideas and queries in order to work with the government and make Andhra Pradesh a tourism hub for the country.