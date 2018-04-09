Airbnb Hospitality Index ranks Maharashtra as most hospitable state

Amanpreet Bajaj, country manager, Airbnb, India, said, “Hospitality is something which is intrinsic to Indian culture. Cultural, gastronomical and geographical elements come together in each location to offer something unique to travellers

Airbnb has released its annual Airbnb Hospitality Index that unveils the most hospitable destinations across India for local and international travellers. The study is based on the number of five star reviews in particular states around the country as a part of the global research at locations with over 500 trips in the last 12 months.

In India, hospitality is deeply rooted in the diversity found in local culture, cuisine, lifestyle preferences and the way we welcome people into our homes. Since its inception, Airbnb’s community of hosts have been extending hospitality to travellers from around the world to provide an authentic taste of India.

Airbnb India Hospitality Index:

● Most hospitable states: Maharashtra, Goa, Delhi, Karnataka and Kerala are the top five states when it comes to hospitality, with the highest number of five-star reviews from guests

● Maharashtra wins with maximum hospitality: Maharashtra is the most hospitable state with the highest absolute number of five-star rated trips of the top five states

● Most hospitable cities: New Delhi leads the charts as the most hospitable city in the country, followed closely by Jaipur, Cochin and Mumbai

● Hospitality success ratio: Delhi sees the highest rate of success in terms of extending hospitality that is a class apart, with close to 80 per cent of reviewed trips in Delhi-NCR receiving a five-star rating

● Beyond the top five: Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu closely follow behind the top five states in the hospitality index

Amanpreet Bajaj, country manager, Airbnb, India, said, “Hospitality is something which is intrinsic to Indian culture. Cultural, gastronomical and geographical elements come together in each location to offer something unique to travellers. The people to people connection enabled by technology is what makes these destinations a treasure trove for experience seeking travellers who return home with amazing stories and fulfilling experiences on Airbnb.”

Nalin Jha who hosts at India’s most wish listed house in New Delhi shares his hosting experience, “I remember an old saying in Sanskrit ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ which means the world is your family. I started to understand the profoundness of this philosophy after becoming an Airbnb host. After hosting hundreds of guests I realized how people across the globe are connected to each other through a common bond of friendship and that feeling is extremely overwhelming. Being an Airbnb host is like being a part of the global community and I feel privileged that I get to share the Indian hospitality with my guests from all over the world.”

Here is a list of the top five states and what makes them most hospitable:

Maharashtra:

With the highest number of five star rated trips, this state is a beautiful amalgam of fast-paced metro life in the sea-side city of Mumbai, and hidden getaways like Lonavala nestled in the Western Ghats. With the state government declaring 2017 as Visit Maharashtra, both local authorities and homeowners have upped the ante when it comes to authentic, local hospitality to welcome visitors.

Most hospitable cities: Mumbai, Pune, Alibag, Panchgani, Lonavala

Most wishlisted/Popular Airbnb home: Luxury Holiday Farmhouse with Pool

Talking about his travel and hosting experiences on Airbnb, Ravi Vazirani, Airbnb host in Mumbai and interior designer says, “I travel quite frequently and love using Airbnb. Staying at an Airbnb makes you feel at home and inspires one to live like a local. On one of my trip to Paris, I lived in a house and went to the coffee shop every morning for a croissant. It made me feel like a local in the city and at that point I imagined how people would be wanting to do the same when in Bombay. That’s when I thought of hosting on Airbnb and designed a 500 sq. ft. BnB which was an extension of my home. Hosting on Airbnb has been a great experience for me so far, I get to meet people from all parts of the world, give them local suggestions to explore the city in the best form and offer them the best of hospitality. Design flows in my blood and my home reflects that, it gives me immense pleasure when I receive good feedback from my Airbnb guests.”

Goa:

Known in equal parts for its calm, pristine beaches and its raging nightlife, the beach state of Goa is one of the most loved destinations in India and witnesses an inflow of millions of local and international visitors each year. With exotic villas and Goan hosts introducing the world to the nuances of local life, a new version of Goa has been unveiled thanks to this new level of hospitality.

Most hospitable regions: Siolim, Madgaon, Mapusa, Panaji, Vasco Da Gama

Most wishlisted/ Popular Airbnb home: Summertime – Award winning villa in Calangute

Delhi:

The capital city is both an attraction in itself, a historic relic, and the gateway for international travellers to the rest of North India. A seamless blend between its concrete skyline and its quaint, ancient by-lanes complemented by a wealth of culinary delights on and off the streets, Delhi has different takeaways for different kinds of travellers – and so do its hosts. It is also the centre from where local and international travellers take weekend breaks at nearby desert or mountain getaways.

Most wishlisted/ Popular Airbnb home: Heritage Apt 1@Hauz Khas Village

Karnataka:

Home to the Silicon Valley of India as well as beautiful temple towns steeped in history, and further the undulating hills past the Ghats, Karnataka is ranked the highest in the southern states on the hospitality index. Distinct cuisine and cultural nuances coupled with meticulous hospitality and an equally intriguing topography make the state a unique destination for travellers.

Most hospitable cities: Mysore, Bangalore, Madikeri

Most wishlisted/ Popular Airbnb home: Centrally Located Hip Studio

Kerala:

Popular as a health and wellness getaway for many, this coastal state is known for its scenic beauty, sense of serenity and cultural heritage – things that draw in a large number of domestic and international travelers every year. From house boats, to beachside retreats, treehouses and more, hosts in Kerala offer a melange of diversity – which they exhibit in their homes, hosting practises and heritage value when they welcome travellers to the state.

Most hospitable cities: Kochi, Kalpetta, Alleppey, Munnar

Most wishlisted/ Popular Airbnb home: Lake House with tropical garden

Airbnb has opened up around 4.5 million homes in over 191 countries for travellers to choose from.