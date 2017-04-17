About 72% Indians do not know the best time to book travel: Skyscanner

Travellers with sights set on Europe could avail 17 per cent saving on fares to Amsterdam if they book 24 weeks in advance. (Representative Image: Reuters)

Even as Indians have started to go for holidays frequently, still 72 per cent do not know the best time to book travel, according to a survey. A survey by Skyscanner revealed that 72 per cent of Indian travellers do not know the best time to book travel for their holidays. It said 31 per cent of respondents correctly assume booking more than 12 weeks in advance is the best time to book flights. Additionally, 11 per cent feel that booking last minute is the key for getting a good deal, it added. It revealed that bookings for Bali and Kuala Lumpur are best secured 25 weeks prior to departure, however, both destinations receive most bookings two weeks prior to departure where flight prices witness a surge of 16 per cent and 11 per cent, respectively.

Travellers with sights set on Europe could avail 17 per cent saving on fares to Amsterdam if they book 24 weeks in advance, it said.

Skyscanner India Growth Manager Reshmi Roy said, “Knowing the best time to book flights is key to getting a good deal, so it’s surprising that nearly three-quarters of Indian travellers don’t know when the best time to book travel is and 69 per cent are way off in their estimations, guessing the best deals on flights can be found less than 12 weeks before departure.” Skyscanner is a global travel search company.