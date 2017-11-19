Top ‘luxury-for-less’ destinations: Here are top holiday spots by TripAdvisor

The best travel period for Mauritius is often defined as September to January.

Bora Bora

Best value month: April, average saving 38%

The weather conditions on Bora Bora change in April—the hotter, humid period comes to an end and a cooler and drier climate, with up to 29 degrees during the day, takes over. On the eastern side of the island, which is facing the trade winds, an onshore wind provides cooling, but also more humidity. The water temperature never drops below 26 degrees and invites people to swim and dive. One of the main attractions on Bora Bora is the lagoon with its mostly intact underwater world, which attracts divers from all over the world. As a popular honeymoon paradise, time above the water surface can be spent with a romantic dinner at the beach or on the porch of your “overwater-bungalow”. Since April is not main season, more than Rs 32,740 on average can be saved.

New York City

Best value month: March, average saving 33%

In March, the Big Apple entices visitors with average price reductions on hotels of 33% (Rs 10,345.84). While weather can still be cold and unpredictable, winter is ending, and the first signs of spring are creeping in with some beautiful sights likely in Central Park. So come prepared for changing weather and use the need for extra clothes as an excuse to take advantage of the fact that New York offers some of the world’s finest shopping.

Botswana

Best value months: April & October, average saving 32%

Botswana is a diverse country known for its great wildlife spotting opportunities at the Okavango Delta and the famous Kalahari Desert. Travellers can visit the country throughout the year, but as per TripAdvisor Luxury for Less Guide, a great deal can be found in April and October, as prices drop on average by around Rs 15,060.40. Possibilities to visit the Okavango Delta are limited in April because the roads are often muddy and are not always passable even with four-wheelers. Instead, travellers should plan a visit to the Kalahari where the flowers start to blossom. The month of October—towards the end of the dry season—is particularly suitable for wildlife spotting. This is when the animals gather at the water bodies and large parts of the flora have dried up, so animals can be spotted more easily.

Mauritius

Best value month: September, average saving 51%

The best travel period for Mauritius is often defined as September to January. With September not being peak season, it is the best value time period. Savings of around Rs 18,989.20 can be made on average. Whoever chooses to visit in September should be aware of possible temperature drops in higher altitudes and by the sea and should, therefore, bring a sweater. In regards of hotel selection, the northern and western parts of the island are more recommendable since these are generally warmer and drier. Otherwise, this month is a good choice as the temperatures are comfortable, there is little rain, the climate is perfect for active travellers and swimming is possible.

Bali

Best value months: May & June, average saving 52%

For many, a vacation on the ‘island of gods’ is on top of the travel list, which is also clearly reflected in the podium position of this year’s Travellers’ Choice Awards for Destinations. High prices for hotels, though, especially during the peak season, may prevent some from booking. As per TripAdvisor hotel price comparison, the best value time periods are in May and June.

Brazil

Best value month: May, average saving 31%

The Brazilian autumn is characterised by pleasant warm temperatures and is ideal for all travellers who prefer to avoid hot summer heat. At night, however, temperatures in May can drop to an average of 14 degrees Celsius, so make sure to take a sweater or jacket when travelling during this best value time period. The savings in May amount to an average of 31% (Rs 3,274). The travel community’s recommendation is to invest the savings in a tour and take a day trip to the fascinating Argentine side of the Iguazu Falls.

Tokyo

Best value month: May, average saving 21%

Japan is a diverse country and many travellers have Tokyo on their list of must-see destinations. Ideal for a city trip are the cooler months. In May, travellers can save up to 21% (Rs 4,837.16). Avoid going at the beginning of May because Golden Week takes place in this period, which means four national holidays in a row—many locals go on vacation or businesses will be closed.

Seychelles

Best value month: September, average saving 20%

The 115 islands of the Seychelles in the Indian Ocean are considered a paradise on earth and attract tourists with warm temperatures of 28-33 degrees throughout the whole year. The best value time period is September, with an average cost reduction of 20% (Rs 7,530.20). In particular, the island of Praslin may still be experiencing seagrass floods in September, but the beaches on the windward side are far less likely to be affected. Diving enthusiasts should consider September as the best diving season, which is when visibility increases to more than 35 m.

Hawaii

Best value months: April, May, September, October: average saving 20%

One third of the year falls into the best value time period, where savings of up to 20% (Rs 6,482.52) can be achieved. April, May, September and October are considered off-season so travellers can explore the islands with fewer tourists. These months generally offer dry weather conditions, apart from April which is still beautiful but visitors are advised to bring a raincoat. April is also one of the months that is best for whale-watching in Hawaii.

All prices were converted from US dollars to rupees with the conversion rate Rs 65.78