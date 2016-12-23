These destinations will allow you to welcome 2017 more than once

Through travel websites like Wego.com you can celebrate New Year twice in one night. (Reuters)

Through travel websites like Wego.com you can celebrate New Year twice in one night. “When one New Year’s Eve just isn’t enough, crossing into different time zones on December 31st means you can welcome 2017 twice,” said Dean Wicks, Chief Flights Officer at Wego.

“It takes 26 hours for the New Year to hit each of the 39 local time zones,” said Wicks. “It is possible however to double your celebrations and see the clock ticking over into 2017 more than once, without having to hire a private jet.” “You can’t travel faster than time, but you can come close by moving backwards across the International Date Line, Wicks continued.

“Depending on where you’re located a nearby border crossing can deliver you two New Year opportunities, and easier than you might think.”

1.Australia: The invisible border between the states of New South Wales and Queensland on Australia’s east coast is one of the easiest ways to have yourself two strokes of midnight. With New South Wales observing daylight savings time, which Queensland doesn’t, a one hour time difference means you can easily cross over from Tweed Heads (NSW) into Coolangatta (Queensland) and get double the dose of fireworks.

In fact, the runway at Gold Coast Airport actually straddles the state border of Queensland and New South Wales, so technically your landing time may jump an hour, although it’s registered at Queensland time.

2.Cyprus In just September this year, the Turkish Republic of Cyprus (in the north) announced they’d follow mainland Turkey time zone and not join the southern part of the island, Greece’s Republic of Cyprus, in Daylight Saving Time.The island has now been split into two time zones with a one hour time difference during winter.

Nicosia is now the last divided capital in Europe and the only world capital that follows two time zones – a UN buffer zone which separates the Turkish-Cypriots in the north and the southern Greek controlled Cyprus. The major shopping area of Ledra Street in the central part of the city is divided into two and a viral ‘Dual Time Zone New Year Party’ is planned.

You may also like to watch:

3.Spain and Portugal In just twenty minutes you can drive between Extremadura (Spain) and Alentejo (Portugal) and have a double New Year’s Eve. Begin in Badajoz then pop across the River Guadiana to the gorgeous Portuguese town of Elvas for a second midnight run. Apart from registering a double New Year whammy, both these areas are brimming with beauty and ooze historical charm.

4.United States In the north-west of Florida, the Eastern Standard Time (EST) and Central Standard Time (CST) split the corner of the state. You can enjoy New Year number one at Port St Joe on the beach, then travel five minutes away to Mexico Beach for New Year number two.

The New Year double is supported by free shuttle buses and has become quite the end of year attraction. California and Nevada are also split by time zones (Mountain Standard and Pacific Standard Time) so you can chase time from Arizona Village for your first glimpse of 2017, then cross the Colorado River to see it once again in the tiny California town of Needles.

5.Sweden and Finland Sweden’s Haparanda and Finland’s Tornio are neighbouring towns, separated by time zones and borders. Begin in Tornio for your first 2017 welcome, then just wander by foot (five minutes) over a bridge for round two, all in magical Scandinavian surroundings.