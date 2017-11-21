‘The idea of weekend doesn’t exist’: Anirban Das Blah, Founder and MD, KWAN Entertainment

Anirban Das Blah, Founder and MD, Kwan Entertainment

The Job

What I love about my job is that I get paid to do things that most people have to pay money for like attending the Champions League Finals. I like having conversations with some of the most creative people in India, influence consumer choices across India across entertainment and lifestyle, travel, meet global achievers like Andre Agassi and JJ Abrams, influence and impact society through initiatives like the Live, Love, Laugh Foundation.

I hate that it is a 24×7 job. The idea of weekend and regular working hours doesn’t exist.

The Weekdays

I start my day around 10am. My job is mainly about conversations where I am either learning or guiding and mentoring people. Whether it is a venture capitalist or a movie star or a marketing head or my colleagues, my days are spent in deep engagement and conversation. On a typical day, I go home around 6-6:30pm to my kids and step out for dinner if I have to meet a client.

The Weekend

I watch football, travel, read and spend time with my kids trying to do something stimulating that helps develop their sense of curiosity and discovery.

The Toys

My phone and my iPad are my travelling office — they are my communication device, my entertainment centre and also store all my books.

The Logos

For watches, I love Blancpian and IWC. All music devices in my house and car are of Bose. I am most committed to my football club Real Madrid and have it tattooed on my arm.

— As told to Ananya Saha