The green warriors

Once upon a time, drinking water stored in earthenware pots (matkas) and food stored in copper vessels was a common fixture in most Indian households. From storing water to cooking, everything was inspired, and drew inspiration from nature. Over the years, though, with rapid urbanisation and industrialisation, things began to change. The matkas and copper vessels gave way to fluorescent plastic containers. And before we knew it, we had kickstarted the process of waste generation. Today, India generates around 62 million tonne of waste annually. As per the World Bank, the global municipal solid waste generation is around 1.3 billion tonne per year currently, and this is expected to increase to around 2.2 billion tonne per year by 2025. These are alarming figures. But what’s more worrying is India’s contribution to these numbers. Being the second-largest country in the world in terms of population, India exerts an enormous amount of pressure on the environment because of the waste it generates. And while some industries have woken up to sustainable practices, there are some entrepreneurs who not only believe in sustainable procedures, but products as well. From green sanitary napkins to compostable tableware, products of everyday use are getting a ‘natural’ makeover.