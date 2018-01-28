The Grandeur of Republic Day Celebrations: A step by step guide to parades over the years

From Kutch (Gujarat) in the west to Kamrup (Assam) in the east, from Sopore (Jammu & Kashmir) in the north to Kanyakumari (Tamil Nadu) in the south, India is a land of cultural diversities.

From Kutch (Gujarat) in the west to Kamrup (Assam) in the east, from Sopore (Jammu & Kashmir) in the north to Kanyakumari (Tamil Nadu) in the south, India is a land of cultural diversities. And this diversity can best be seen on January 26 every year, as the nation celebrates Republic Day.

During the grand parade in the national capital, countrymen and foreigners alike get a glimpse of India’s cultural vibrancy, as well as its military might. And it’s this cultural and military heritage of the country (showcased during Republic Day parades over the years) that the book, The Grandeur of Republic Day Celebrations, attempts to showcase through a series of vibrant photographs and accompanying text. From 1950 onwards, the book takes readers through the many Republic Day parades that the country has seen. Written in a chronological order, it’s a step-by-step guide to how the celebrations are carried out every year. It also delineates the historical context and perspective behind the gallantry award (Param Vir Chakra and Ashok Chakra) presentation and the famous Amar Jawan Jyoti. The reader also gets an insight into India’s military arsenal. Whether it’s the Brahmos missile or the Smerch Multiple Rocket Launcher, the images show the growth India has achieved in its weaponry and ammunition department—pictures of the Agni missile series and Shaurya missile capture the tremendous headway India has made in developing indigenous missiles.

The Grandeur of Republic Day Celebrations also showcases the various regiments of the Indian military force parading on Republic Day through the years. These are accompanied by descriptions, informing readers about that regiment’s inception, the valorous names who brought it great repute and the respective motto and war cries. Interestingly, every regiment has a unique motto and war cry—Punjab Regiment’s motto, Sthal Wa Jal, derives inspiration from nature, while the Rajput Regiment’s war cry, Bol Bajrang Bali Ki Jai, has a religious connotation to it.The book also features photographs of the different tableaux showcased by the 29 states and seven Union Territories on Republic Day. Here, the descriptions have been kept brief, letting the reader focus more on the pictures. The Grandeur of Republic Day Celebrations ends with the Beating Retreat, which also marks the end of the Republic Day festivities. The book is a visual treat laced with colourful pictures.