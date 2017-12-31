The 2018 book shelf

India 2025: A Great Leap deals with the priorities for India in the long run, say, up to 2025.

Trillion Dollar Coach: Leadership Lessons from the Man Who Helped Build Silicon Valley

Eric Schmidt & Jonathan Rosenberg

Hachette

Month of release: August

A new book from the former CEO of Google about the coaching secrets of Bill Campbell, the legendary mentor and executive coach to many of Silicon Valley’s luminaries, including Schmidt, Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

India 2025: A Great Leap

in the Next Century

Bimal Jalan

Rupa

Month of release: To be decided

India 2025: A Great Leap deals with the priorities for India in the long run, say, up to 2025. All the suggestions made here are likely to be relevant for any party, or coalition of parties, which come to power after 2019. The primary focus is on promoting the national interest of India over the long run, irrespective of a party’s specific political agenda—either on the right or the left (or a mix of both).

Economics for Political Change: The Collected Works of Manmohan Singh

Various authors

Oxford University Press

Month of release: August

This six-volume set documents the evolution of former prime minister Manmohan Singh’s thoughts over more than half-a-century as an academic,

policymaker and politician. This set will offer insights into the mind of an influential figure in India’s political and economic history. The six volumes will focus on bringing together the essays and lectures of Singh on subjects such as trade and development, international economic order and equity in development, economic reforms, etc. Each volume will be introduced by an expert in the field, such as C Rangarajan, K Sundaram, Nicholas Stern with Shantanu Singh and Professor Rudrangshu Mukherjee.

India: Essays

VS Naipaul

Macmillan

Month of release: January

Between 1962 and 2006, VS Naipaul wrote six essays about his travels in India, some of his finest pieces of reflection and reportage. Approaching India through the residue of Indian culture and the scattered memories of 19th-century immigrants, eventually leading to a special understanding of Mahatma Gandhi, Naipaul offers an exceptional and sustained meditation on the country that was never his. These are essays, full of gentleness, humour and feeling, that take us into the mind of

one of our greatest writers.

Memoirs

Montek Singh Ahluwalia

Rupa

Month of release: To be decided

This book is a recollection of Montek Singh Ahluwalia’s journey through different events and watershed moments over the past 25 years of policymaking. With this book, readers will gain a ringside view of India’s economic growth as seen through the eyes of one of the chief architects of the reforms process.

Anita Gets Bail:

More on Courts and

Their Judgments

Arun Shourie

HarperCollins

Month of release: May

Anita Gets Bail brings into focus different facets of the working of our courts—the district courts, the high courts, as well as the Supreme Court—through actual instances and judgments. Care has been taken not to impute any motive to any judge or court; to base every observation on court records and judgments; to ensure that when an example is taken up, it is discussed in detail; and to infer constructive lessons from each example on how things may be improved.

The Growth Delusion: Why Economists Are Getting It Wrong and What We Can Do About It

David Pilling

Bloomsbury

Month of release: January

In The Growth Delusion, author and prize-winning journalist David Pilling explores how economists and their cult of growth have hijacked our policymaking and infiltrated our thinking about what makes societies work. Our policies are geared relentlessly towards increasing our standard measure of growth, gross domestic product. By this yardstick, we have never been wealthier or happier. So why doesn’t it feel that way? Why are we living in such fractured times, with global populism on the rise and wealth inequality as stark as ever?

Reimagining Pakistan: Transforming a Dysfunctional Nuclear State

Hussain Haqqani

HarperCollins

Month of release: April

Salman Rushdie once described Pakistan as a ‘poorly imagined country’. Seventy years after it was formed, has the time come to reimagine the idea of Pakistan? The world’s only nuclear-armed Muslim nation, Pakistan has been described as ‘a dangerous country’, ‘a state on the verge of failure’ and even as ‘an international migraine’. Yet, for millions in Pakistan who know no other national identity,

Pakistan must survive and its peoples’ resilience must be transformed into the state’s endurance.

The Indian Empire at War: From Jihad to Victory, The Untold Story of the Indian Army in the First World War

George

Morton-Jack

Hachette

Month of release: September

Almost two million volunteers served the Indian army in the Great

War, always under British regimental officers, high commanders and staff. Around 150,000 of them were long serving pre-war professional soldiers; most of the remainder were wartime recruits drawn from across south Asia. Half of the Indian soldiers were sent overseas, and those who returned did so with a very different outlook on life. The Indian Empire at War, George Morton-Jack’s remarkable, fresh take on World War I, sets this right, telling the Indian army’s story of 1914-18 through the voices of the service’s officers and ranks, and of the princes, priests, prostitutes

and others who encountered them

across continents.

Second-Class Citizens: Unmaking the Idea of India

Harsh Mander

Penguin Random House

Month of release: September

The Most Dangerous Place

Srinath Raghavan

Penguin Random House

Month of release: April

This book presents a riveting, overarching account of America’s presence in the Indian subcontinent. Between 1784 and now, south Asia has gone through tremendous and tumultuous changes—through its colonial days to two World Wars and an enduring Cold War—and has found itself caught in an intricate game with the United States. In The Most Dangerous Place, historian Srinath Raghavan paints a gripping picture of the first American traders reaching Indian harbours, and charts the United States’ political, military, economic and cultural relationships with south Asian nations.

Conscious Society

Navi Radjou

Penguin Random House

Month of release: November

The Doomsday Machine: Confessions of a Nuclear War Planner

Daniel Ellsberg

Bloomsbury

Month of release: January

From the legendary whistleblower who revealed the Pentagon Papers, The Doomsday Machine: Confessions of a Nuclear War Planner is the first insider exposé of the awful dangers of America’s hidden,

70-year-long nuclear policy that is

chillingly still extant.

Close Encounters: The People I Have Known

Kuldip Nayar

Speaking Tiger

Month of release: May

In Close Encounters: The People I Have Known, a frank and freewheeling narrative, veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar recounts his personal experiences of meeting the many men and women who shaped the destiny of pre- and post-independence India, from Mahatma Gandhi, Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Sheikh

Mujibur Rahman to prime ministers Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indira Gandhi and Narendra Modi.

Lost Connections: Uncovering the Real Causes of Depression—and the Unexpected Solutions

Johann Hari

Bloomsbury

Month of release: January

What really causes depression and anxiety—and how can we really solve them? Award-winning journalist Johann Hari suffered from depression since he was a child and started taking anti-depressants when he was a teenager. He was told that his problems were caused by a chemical imbalance in his brain. As an adult, trained in the social sciences, he began to investigate whether this was true—and he learned that almost everything we have been told about depression and anxiety is wrong.

Civilisations: How Do We Look—Eye of Faith

Mary Beard

Hachette

Month of release: March

In Civilisations, Mary Beard investigates two aspects of what it means to be human. In Part I, How Do We Look, she focuses on some of the earliest human figures in art—from the Olmec heads of pre-historic Mexico to the first nudes of the ancient Greek world, asking what were these images for, how they were understood by people in the past and why were they sometimes so dangerous and unsettling. Why have cultures all over the world invested so heavily in images of the body?

In Part II, Eye of Faith, Beard shows how for millennia art has inspired religion as much as religion has inspired art. Ranging from Angkor Wat to Ravenna, from idolatry to iconoclasm, Beard explores the often problematic interface between art and religion.

Night of Happiness

Tabish Khair

Macmillan

Month of release: April

Pragmatic entrepreneur Anil Mehrotra has set up his thriving business empire with the help of his lieutenant Ahmed, an older man who is different in more ways than one. Ahmed is quiet and undemanding; he talks in aphorisms, bothers no one, and always gets the job done. But when one stormy night, Mehrotra discovers an aspect to Ahmed that defies all reason, he is forced to find out more about his most trusted aide. As layers and layers of Ahmed’s history are peeled off, Mehrotra finds himself confronting some deeply unsettling questions. Does Ahmed really have a wife? Does he keep her imprisoned in their flat? Is Ahmed deranged, or is he just making desperate sense of the horrors that afflicted him in the past? By turns poetic, chilling and heartbreaking, Night of Happiness is an unforgettable novel about the painful ironies of a world without tolerance.

Eleven Gods and a Billion Indians: The On and Off the Field Story of Cricket in India and Beyond

Boria Majumdar

Simon & Schuster

Month of release: April

Eleven Gods and a Billion Indians goes deep into every Indian cricket tour—taking the reader backstage to when India played its first Test in 1932, and bringing the story forward to the more contemporary IPL—to provide a complex and nuanced understanding of the evolution and maturity of the game.

Mahatma Gandhi: An Unlikely Management Guru

Jaithirth Rao

Penguin Random House

Month of release: October

Own It: Oprah Winfrey in Her Own Words

Edited by Anjali Becker &

Jeanne Engelmann

HarperCollins

Month of release: February

Own It: Oprah Winfrey In Her Own Words is a collection of Winfrey’s most insightful quotations centered around her media career, life lessons, entrepreneurship and remarkable personal story. It provides a unique look into Winfrey’s wisdom and thought processes.

Zakir Hussain: A Life in Music

Nasreen Munni Kabir

HarperCollins

Month of release: January

In this book, Nasreen Munni Kabir takes the reader through the life and times of tabla virtuoso, composer and percussionist Zakir Hussain—the early years of growing up in Mahim, his training from age four with his extraordinary father, and how Hussain’s passion for music helped establish him as a world musician of our age, a huge music star, and for many young Indians today, a revered role model.

The Unseeing Idol of Light

KR Meera (translated by Ministhy S)

Penguin Random House

Month of release: April

Baffled by Deepti’s mysterious disappearance and consumed with grief, Prakash, her husband, loses his eyesight. For Prakash, this loss is doubly painful because she was pregnant with their child. No amount of consolation can bring him solace in the years that ensue. Into this void steps Rajani, a woman with a tormented past. Despite her initial disdain of Prakash, she steadily finds herself drawn to him. And although an intense desire brings them together, Prakash is unable to give Rajani the love she craves, just as he is powerless to dispel the luminous memory of Deepti.

Raavan: Orphan of Aryavarta Amish

Westland

Month of release: To be decided

Following the stories of Ram and Sita in Scion of Ikshvaku (2015) and Sita: Warrior of Mithila (2017), respectively, Raavan: Orphan of Aryavarta is the third book in the Ram Chandra series, which details Raavan’s story from his childhood till the abduction of Sita.

The McMahon Line: 100 Years of the Sino-Indian

Boundary Dispute

JJ Singh

HarperCollins

Month of release: April

Sir Henry McMahon drew a line along the Himalayas, demarcating what would become the boundary between China and India. Singh—former Indian Army chief and governor of Arunachal Pradesh—brings his experience to bear on Sino-Indian relations in The McMahon Line.