Teachers’ Day 2017: Interesting gifts for those educators who have a penchant for great cuisine!

As teachers play a very important and crucial part during the formative phases of our lives, let’s gift them something unique and personalized this year to show how much we care for them.

Teachers’ Day 2017: September 5 every year is celebrated as Teachers’ Day in India. The day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of India’s first Vice President and second President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan who was also a great teacher. As teachers play a very important and crucial part during the formative phases of our lives, let’s gift them something unique and personalized this year to show how much we care for them. To help you out, here are a few ideas for some gifting options that you can pick from. And if your teacher/s love food, make sure you make their day by gifting them any one of the following:

Personalized Chocolate Box

After all, who doesn’t love chocolates? A box of chocolate with a handmade greeting card would definitely make your teachers happy. You can write your own personalized messages in the card and offer them along with the box of chocolates.

Tea-box

If your teacher is a tea lover, what better than natural or organic teas to fit the bill best as the best gift for him/her this Teachers’ day? From masala teas, tulsi teas, herbal teas to fruity concoctions, there is a huge variety of teas to pick from.

Healthy Cookies

Healthy cookies made with nutritious ingredients like oats, nuts and seeds stands a perfect gift for your teacher if she is health conscious. You can even bake these cookies at home.

Home-made muffins

Muffins make everyone happy. This teachers day, give your teachers a sweet surprise and go for delicious homemade muffins. Baking muffins is not too tough and the effort you put in will definitely put a wide smile on your teacher’s face.

Cook Book

Lat but not least, a cook book for the teacher who truly enjoys cooking, can be a nice gift. You can gift your teacher a book that might have some quirky recipes or the book by his/her favourite food writer. You can also leave a special message on it which will certainly make him/her really happy.