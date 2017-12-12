Tea bags in your office dirtier than toilet seat! Check out shocking truth

Grabbing a cup of coffee or a tea during office hours can be a stress buster for many, however, if we were to find out that our teabags are dirtier than the toilet seat at our workplace then one might want to skip the sip of the tasty drink. Research conducted by Initial Washroom Hygiene concluded that office teabags can carry as many as 17 times more germs than a toilet seat. It was also found out by the researchers that the average bacterial reading of an office teabag was 3,785, in comparison to only 220 for a toilet seat. A report was published in Independent which analysed bacterial average readings on utensils and other kitchen equipments.The report found that bacterial readings averaging at 2,483 on kettle handles, 1,746 on the rim of a used mug and 1,592 on a fridge door handle.

According to a poll conducted on 1,000 workers, it was revealed that 80 percent of people working in an office wouldn’t think of washing their hands before making drinks for colleagues. So there is a great possibility that bacteria and germs could easily transmit into the beverages and other food items.

According to Dr Peter Barratt of Initial Washroom Hygiene, offices should be more aware of hygiene levels in their communal kitchens. He also added, “If you stop to think about the number of different hands that touch things such as the kettle handle, tea bag box lid, mugs, and so on, the potential for cross contamination really adds up.” He also suggested the ways to maintain hygiene in offices by using anti-bacterial wipes on kitchen surfaces and regularly cleaning the tea or coffee mug.

The report takes note of dangerous Norovirus in this season, which is also referred to as the “winter vomiting bug”. This virus spreads by touching or consuming contaminated foods.

So it is important in this time of the year to maintain hygienic conditions at your workplace so as to avoid being falling sick. And yes being hygienic will also make you feel better about your tea and when you sip it next time you feel stress-free instead.