Surjo Dutt
National Creative Director, FCB Ulka
> On my bookshelf
The Euthydemus of Plato (I just googled that to appear smart). I love reading commando comics and car magazines.
A movie I’d like to watch again/ A TV series I love Movie — Mystic River. TV series — The Big Bang Theory, Friends and Bodyline.
> I am inspired by…
I only find fictional characters inspiring. I admire Frodo Baggins, Captain Kirk, Sheldon Cooper, Chandler Bing, The Godfather and Veeru of Sholay.
> A famous quote I swear by
“A friend should always underestimate your virtues and an enemy overestimate your faults.” — Mario Puzo, The Godfather
> My wanderlust
The Church of Maradona in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
— As told to Ananya Saha