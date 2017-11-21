Surjo Dutt

National Creative Director, FCB Ulka

> On my bookshelf

The Euthydemus of Plato (I just googled that to appear smart). I love reading commando comics and car magazines.

A movie I’d like to watch again/ A TV series I love Movie — Mystic River. TV series — The Big Bang Theory, Friends and Bodyline.

> I am inspired by…

I only find fictional characters inspiring. I admire Frodo Baggins, Captain Kirk, Sheldon Cooper, Chandler Bing, The Godfather and Veeru of Sholay.

> A famous quote I swear by

“A friend should always underestimate your virtues and an enemy overestimate your faults.” — Mario Puzo, The Godfather

> My wanderlust

The Church of Maradona in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

— As told to Ananya Saha