‘Goa is my favourite hangout place’: Uday Sodhi, EVP and Head — Digital Business, Sony Pictures Networks India

Uday Sodhi

On my bookshelf

I walk in and out of lots of self-help and motivational reading — anything I can lay my hand on. These days, I am reading a lot of stuff by James Altucher.

A movie I’d like to watch again/ A TV series I love

Doctor Zhivago and Dil Chahta Hai can keep me glued. Any detective/crime series like Sherlock Holmes and Castle can keep me hooked on forever.

If not in this profession, I would have been a

…Chef.

A famous quote I swear by

‘You can’t win the game you haven’t played.’

My wanderlust

Goa. It is my favourite hangout place. Every small excuse I get, every long weekend, I run off to Goa. That place is like my second home.

Uday Sodhi is EVP and Head — Digital Business, Sony Pictures Networks India.