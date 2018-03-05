‘Goa is my favourite hangout place’: Uday Sodhi, EVP and Head — Digital Business, Sony Pictures Networks India

On my bookshelf
I walk in and out of lots of self-help and motivational reading — anything I can lay my hand on. These days, I am reading a lot of stuff by James Altucher.
A movie I’d like to watch again/ A TV series I love
Doctor Zhivago and Dil Chahta Hai can keep me glued. Any detective/crime series like Sherlock Holmes and Castle can keep me hooked on forever.
If not in this profession, I would have been a
…Chef.
A famous quote I swear by
‘You can’t win the game you haven’t played.’
My wanderlust
Goa. It is my favourite hangout place. Every small excuse I get, every long weekend, I run off to Goa. That place is like my second home.
Uday Sodhi is EVP and Head — Digital Business, Sony Pictures Networks India.