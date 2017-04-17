Sonu Nigam questions use of loudspeaker at religious places, calls it ‘forced religiousness’, ‘gundagardi’

Leading Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam. (IE File)

Famous Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam has questioned the use of loudspeakers in religious institutions like mosques for performing ‘azaan’. Sonu termed the use of loudspeakers as equal to “forced religiousness” and even called it “gundagardi.”

In a series of tweets, the leading Bollywood singer first questioned the use of loudspeakers for performing ‘Azaan’ in mosques. Later, Nigam also questioned the use of such instrument in other religious places like the temples and gurudwaras.

“God bless everyone. I’m not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India. And by the way Mohammed did not have electricity when he made Islam.. Why do I have to have this cacophony after Edison?,” Sonu tweeted.

“I don’t believe in any temple or gurudwara using electricity To wake up people who don’t follow the religion. Why then..? Honest? True? Gundagardi hai bus..” he added.

Sonu’s tweets generated mixed responses on the microblogging site, with some questioning his “intentions” while other users praised the singer for raising an “important” question.

“Am a Hindu but isn’t same “inconvinience” faced by Non Hindus too when we blare loudspeakers for Navratri n Ganesh processions?,” wrote one user Maya Sharma. “As per ur own logic, there was no electricity even in our Epics. So, why r we Hindus using loudspeakers for our festivities now,” she added.

Another user Insiyan Abidi responded, “Morning sir, this is a very interesting question raised by you, but Azan is a call towards prayers, it’s a call of God for all. We live together, accept all our differences, respect each other’s religions & we all preach what we truly believe in. Yeh hai mera India…I completely understand, what you are trying to say, because I have never heard the Azan in London, but again, this is the beauty of India.”