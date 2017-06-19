Shah Rukh Khan wife Gauri designed Arth restaurant launched in Mumbai, social media goes crazy; here is what makes it so special

Gauri Khan is a known interior designer and she recently lent her creativity to a new restaurant in Mumbai.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is in the news again over his upcoming movie ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ but wife Gauri Khan is the one who is getting even more attention as compared to her ‘Raees’ husband. Are you wondering why? Here is the reason. Gauri Khan is a known interior designer and she recently lent her creativity to a new restaurant in Mumbai. She has designed the interiors of Arth, a restaurant. According to a report in IANS, Gauri Khan believes that dining should be a delightful and a beautiful experience. “We wanted to create an inviting atmosphere. The space is rustic-chic with soft lighting. Stunning, old-world chandeliers are central to the design. The ambience beautifully complements the food,” added Gauri, who was present at a pre-opening dinner at the restaurant. Here are things to know about the Gauri Khan-designed restaurant:-

1- Arth restaurant is spread over two floors in the 5000 square ft space, according to an article in Vogue

2- The restaurant has amazing chandeliers, especially the diamond-shaped pendant used at England’s historic Rex Cinema in the 1930’s, claims a Vogue report.

3 – The menu at Arth gives you the flavours which come from ancient techniques – like charcoal charring, cooking on wood fire, simmering in an angithi, etc.

4- Moreover, there is a small work station at the restaurant for hand-mincing of meats that too on a stone silbatta!

5 – The restaurant is an Aalia Hospitality product

Its pre-opening dinner was organised at the restaurant with Bollywood’s who’s who on Sunday night. Gauri’s star husband Shah Rukh Khan arrived with their daughter Suhana. Their son Aryan too marked his attendance, apart from names like Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Dino Morea, Shweta Nanda, Arjun Kapoor and Chunky Pandey.