This scientist experienced JAWS moment in real life, watch SHOCKING video

A great white shark took the scientist by surprise and attacked him. (Source: Massachusetts Division of Marine and Fisheries)

Take a moment and think about the feeling you get when your most horrific dream nearly comes true. Well, it came true for a Massachusetts based shark scientist. Greg Skomal, who works as a researcher with the Massachusetts Division of Marine and Fisheries was following great white sharks with his crew from the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy on July 31 off Cape Cod when the dreadful incident took place. While in the water, a great white shark took the scientist by surprise and attacked him, which resulted in the shark taking a bite of the scientist’s GoPro and exposing its razor-sharp teeth, according to Daily Mail.

The video was posted on Facebook and has ever since gone viral. The scene in the video is horrific and deadly at the same time. Skomal was quoted giving the real details of the incident by the New England Cable News. He said, “the exploratory bite was ‘unusual behavior’ and the 11-foot female shark easily could have destroyed the camera.” He added, “I had the camera on a pole in the water and the shark was swimming and I was thinking that I’ll get a great view of the shark and that will help me identify it. It kept coming and then opened its mouth and bit it.”

(Source: Massachusetts Division of Marine and Fisheries)

(Source: Massachusetts Division of Marine and Fisheries)

Skomal, who works alongside the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy and together they monitor shark movements. The video shows the 11-foot female shark slowing, getting close to the camera and in a matter of seconds, it bit the camera and the scientist was quoted saying that its was a “exploratory bite.” The video footage clearly shows the inside of the shark’s mouth, which is enough to cause goosebumps.