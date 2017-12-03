Supermoon 2017 India: When and how to watch supermoon in your area in all its glory

Supermoon 2017 India: At the time of a supermoon, the full moon comes closest to the Earth. (Reuters)

Supermoon 2017 India: A supermoon is a full moon, also known as the new moon that approximately coincides with perigee – the closest that the Moon gets to Earth in its elliptic orbit. This results in a larger-than-usual apparent size of the lunar disk as seen from Earth. It is considered as a big celestial event. At the time of a supermoon, the full moon comes closest to the Earth. The supermoon occurred last time on June 24, 2017, and this Sunday is your chance to get up close with the moon, as it will appear today, on December 3, 2017. On this day, the moon appears up to 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than usual. The term supermoon is not astronomical but originated in modern astrology. Full moons can occur at any point along the moon’s elliptical path, but when a full moon occurs at or near the perigee, it looks slightly larger and brighter than a typical full moon. This is called a supermoon.

When can I watch supermoon?

In India, this Sunday is you will get a chance to get up close with the moon. On December 3, you can see the supermoon around 16:00 GMT which is 9:30 pm according to Indian Standard Time.

What is the best time to enjoy supermoon?

The best time to enjoy a supermoon is after moonrise when the moon is just above the horizon. At this position, a supermoon will look bigger and brighter.

When can I watch supermoon next?

The next episodes of the supermoon is on January 2 and 31, 2018. The moon will be called a ‘blue moon’, as it is the second full moon in a month.

How to see and capture supermoon?

NASA’s senior photographer, Bill Ingalls, shared some the tips to capture the moon and adviced not to make the mistake of photographing the moon by itself with no reference to anything. He recommends personalizing the experience by using people in the shot. “There are lots of great photos of people appearing to be holding the moon in their hand and that kind of thing. You can get really creative with it,” he was quoted as saying. To get the right light balance of the moon on newer iPhones and other smartphones, he advises, “Tap the screen and hold your finger on the object (in this case, the moon) to lock the focus. Then slide your finger up or down to darken or lighten the exposure.” For digital SLR photography, he advised to keep in mind that the moon is a moving object. He said that it’s a balancing act between trying to get the right exposure and realizing that the shutter speed typically needs to be a lot faster.