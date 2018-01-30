Super Blue Blood Moon 2018 India Timings in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad & Kolkata

Super Blue Blood Moon 2018 India: For sky enthusiasts, it will be a big opportunity to watch. At 4:21 PM, northeast India will be the first to observe the event in the country. (Reuters)

In a rare triple treat, the world will be witnessing a blue moon, a supermoon and a total lunar eclipse, all rolled into one on January 31. The cosmic event will be taking place after 36 years. Since 1982, the world has not seen such triple lineup like this. Scientists believe that the next of this kind won’t occur until 2037. This event has been called “an astronomical trifecta,” by Kelly Beatty, a senior editor at Sky and Telescope magazine. The eclipse will be visible best in the western half of the US. and Canada before the moon sets early Wednesday morning, and across the Pacific into Asia as the moon rises Wednesday night into Thursday.

A blue moon is known as the second full moon in a month, which occurs every two years and eight months. A supermoon is a particularly close full or new moon, appearing somewhat brighter and bigger. This full moon is also the third in a series of “supermoons,” which happen when the moon is closest to Earth in its orbit. At this point, the moon appears 14 per cent larger and 30 per cent brighter.

During the eclipse, the moon will glide into Earth’s shadow, gradually turning the white disk of light to orange or red. “That red light you see is sunlight that has skimmed and bent through Earth’s atmosphere and continued on through space to the moon,” said Alan MacRobert of Sky and Telescope magazine.

An eclipse is when three celestial bodies which are Sun, Moon and Earth are aligned in one path. A total lunar eclipse is where the moon is blocked entirely by the Earth’s shadow, as the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon.

Notably, this time the cosmic event will also be witnessed in India. So for sky enthusiasts, it will be a big opportunity to watch. At 4:21 PM, north east India will be the first to observe the event in the country. The Super blue blood moon will be visible for the rest of India between 5:18 PM IST and 6:21 PM IST. From the western coast and parts of Rajasthan, the celestial event will be witnessed between 6:21 PM and to 7:37 PM. The skies of Nainital will have the clearest and brilliant view of the eclipse.

Super Blue Blood Moon 2018 India: Here are timings in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad & Kolkata:-

Kolkata: 5.16 PM

Delhi: 5.53 PM

Mumbai: 6.27 PM

Chennai: 6.04 PM

Hyderabad: 5.18 PM

Bengaluru: 4.21 PM

Pune: 6:27 PM

Ahmedabad: 6:21 PM

NASA will also provide a live stream of the moon from telescopes in California and Arizona, beginning at 5:30 a.m. (local time). Noah Petro, scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland termed it as the “Super Bowl of moons.”