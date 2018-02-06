SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch: How Elon Musk plans to send Tesla Roadstar to Mars; watch video to understand

Falcon Heavy (Screengrab).

Tesla founder Elon Musk on Tuesday released an extraordinary animation which reveals how he will send his car towards Mars. The (im)possible will be done by world’s most powerful rocket- Falcon Heavy. Musk is the CEO of private rocket company Space X. The company’s Falcon Heavy spacecraft will take the 2008 cherry red Tesla Roadster. Musk took to Twitter to reveal the process of launching and how the rocket will take the car to Mars. The rocket will lift off from Florida in its first ever test flight at 1:30 pm ET (12 midnight) today.

When Falcon Heavy lifts off, it will be the most powerful operational rocket in the world by a factor of two. With the ability to lift into orbit nearly 64 metric tons (141,000 lb) – a mass greater than a 737 jetliner loaded with passengers, crew, luggage and fuel -Falcon Heavy can lift more than twice the payload of the next closest operational vehicle, the Delta IV Heavy, at one-third the cost. Falcon Heavy’s first stage is composed of three Falcon 9 nine-engine cores whose 27 Merlin engines together generate more than 5 million pounds of thrust at liftoff, equal to approximately eighteen 747 aircraft.

Following liftoff, the two side boosters separate from the centre core and return to landing sites for future reuse. The centre core, travelling further and faster than the side boosters, also returns for reuse, but lands on a drone ship located in the Atlantic Ocean. At max velocity the Roadster will travel 11 km/s (7mi/s) and travel 400 million km (250 million mi) from Earth.

Once away from Earth’s orbit, the main module will break apart, leaving the roaster and its passenger a mannequin Musk has named ‘Star Man’, to travel alone on a 250 million mile (400m km) journey into deep space. The launch follows months of delays and build-up to the historic flight, with Musk frequently posting updates across his social media profiles. On January 5, the billionaire wrote on Instagram: ‘Falcon Heavy now vertical on the former Apollo 11 moon rocket launchpad.