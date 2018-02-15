Solar eclipse 2018 in India: How to watch this celestial event

Solar eclipse 2018 in India: The streaming will also be available on YouTube channel. (Source: PTI)

Solar eclipse 2018 in India: Brace yourselves skywatchers! In what will be the first event of its kind of 2018, the world will witness solar eclipse 2018 on February 15. The event comes two weeks after the rare ‘Super Blue Blood Moon’ which occurred on January 31. This year there won’t be any total solar eclipse events and today’s celestial event will be a partial solar eclipse. The Super Blue Blood Moon was visible from India and other parts of the world but that isn’t the case with solar eclipse 2018. The event will not be visible in India.

However, that should not make you sad as you can still watch this extraordinary event. The Coordinated Universal Time or UTC of the partial solar eclipse is – the partial eclipse will begin on February 15 at 6:55 PM. The eclipse will reach its maximum at 8:51 PM and the last location to see the partial eclipse would be at 10:47 PM. The partial solar eclipse 2018 will be visible from southern South America, including many locations in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, and Uruguay, and in Antarctica. It will also be visible from some areas of the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.

WATCH | Solar Eclipse 2018 LIVE Streaming Online

As far as India is considered, you can watch solar eclipse 2018 live streaming on the official website of NASA. The streaming will also be available on YouTube channel and periscope @NASA. The next partial solar eclipses will occur on July 18, 2018 and August 11, 2018. However, even these will not be visible from India.

While watching solar eclipse 2018, people will have to take a few precautions. According to NASA, it is dangerous to see solar eclipses through naked eyes and it can damage them. The agency says that eye protection like a special eclipse glasses should be used to witness the solar eclipse.

The filter needs to have a “thin layer of aluminium, chromium or silver deposited on their surfaces,” says NASA. According to NASA even medical x-ray, black and white films are not safe. It said that eyes are damaged due to invisible infrared wavelengths during a solar eclipse and people should avoid all risks.