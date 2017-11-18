S Ramadorai: Planet witnessing unsustainable pressure

He said everything we can measure tells us that without creative action, natural systems supporting economies and livelihoods across the planet risked collapse. (PTI)

S Ramadorai, chairman of the Indian National Association Club of Rome (India), said on Friday that the planet is witnessing unsustainable pressure. “We are putting unsustainable pressure on our planet. The need of the hour is to use our natural resources in a way that allows them to be replenished at the rate we consume them,” Ramadorai said at a two-day conference on ‘Towards Resource Resilient India’. He said everything we can measure tells us that without creative action, natural systems supporting economies and livelihoods across the planet risked collapse. “We have to make the best possible use of resources available to us on the Earth – learning to use them in an efficient and sustainable manner. So resource efficiency is a commercial imperative,” Ramadorai said. The conference, organised by the Indian National Association Club Of Rome, was inaugurated by Vice Admiral Girish Luthra, Flag Officer Commanding-in-chief, Western Naval Command. The two-day annual event saw a host of domain experts participating in various discussions that attempted to find solutions to important questions related to the use of both biotic and abiotic natural resources.

They noted, inter alia, that natural resources weather they are minerals, energy, water or air, are a driving force for the economy and a major, long-term concern for our society, not only in terms of supply but also of the management of their industrial cycle and the environmental impact of their use. Various debates under four themes – resource efficiency, resource inclusivity, resource security and resource use impact – held during the course of the conference. The three different dimensions – ecological, economical and ethnological (i.e. social or cultural) – are associated with natural resources. If a natural resource is required to be used, its use must be physically possible, economically viable and culturally acceptable. Ranjit Barthakur, secretary general of the association, said the sustainable use of the environment and ensuring fair, equitable access to genetic resources are part of the picture, since well-managed ecosystems were critical for economic functioning.

The Indian Association for the Club of Rome will define a distinct Indian paradigm to address the most pressing concerns such as food security, the challenge of water and the need to generate ‘green jobs’ and ‘green skills’. Its strength will be derived from the national and global memberships of the Club of Rome. The network of Club members and their institutions is extensive. It draws members from many sectors and disciplines. Bankers, economists, corporates, scientists, academics, technologists, social scientists, politicians and philosophers are the members of The Club of Rome.