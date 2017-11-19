Planet X Nibiru to destroy Earth today? Here is what doomsday conspiracy theorists have predicted

(Representational Image, Source: IE)

In case you have made plans for Sunday evening, probably you need to reconsider them. The reason is as absurd as it could be. The doomsday conspiracy theorists have predicted that Planet X which is also known as Nibiru is likely to trigger a series of apocalyptic earthquakes on November 19 which will lead to the destruction of our planet. This isn’t the first time when something like this has been predicted. The same Nibiru planet was supposed to destroy Earth on September 23 according to a Christian “numerologist” who said it was to collide with Earth. However, that day came and passed but nothing happened. Now, theorists believe that Nibiru will come near our planet this weekend and throw off our gravitational forces and with it, bring hellfire and brimstone.

NASA scientist David Morrison has debunked these rumours by saying calling it a totally illogical idea. “You’re asking me for a logical explanation of a totally illogical idea,” Morrison was quoted as saying by The Washington Post. He added that Nibiru is an imaginary planet. “There is no such planet, there never has been, and presumably there never will be — but it keeps popping up over and over,” he said in Search for Extraterrestrial Life Intelligence (SETI) Institute’s podcast.

Meanwhile, there are other theories doing rounds suggesting that NASA wants to hide the truth from the masses. Morrison, who works at NASA Ames, said he initially thought the rumours would pass. Morrison said that he receives at least one question every day, ranging from anguished to abusive. While there is a debate on whether it is a planet or a ‘black star’, conspiracy theorists have used Nibiru to make a range of predictions.

Earlier, Maya calendar had predicted that the Earth will end on 21st December 2012. These claims were based on the end-date of a 5,126-year-long cycle in the Mesoamerican Long Count calendar, and as such, festivities to commemorate the date took place on 21 December 2012 in the countries that were part of the Maya civilization (Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador), with main events at Chichén Itzá in Mexico, and Tikal in Guatemala. As it turned out, we are still alive.