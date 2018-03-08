NASA is calling you to come aboard for its 1st mission to touch the Sun – Check last date to submit application

The spacecraft which will go the Sun will have the size of a small car. (Image Credit: Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory)

You may have heard about the expression ‘a place in the sun’ but have you ever considered it actually happening? Can you imagine your name on the Sun? Now, National Aeronautics and Space Administration or NASA has decided to start inviting people from all over the world to submit their names online, which will be placed on a microchip. This microchip will be a part of the NASA’s historic Parker Solar Probe mission. The mission will be launched from Earth in summer 2018. The last date to submit your name which will be carried to the Sun is until April 27, 2018.

As a part of the mission, the space-probe will travel through the Sun’s atmosphere. Consequently, the probe will face extreme heat and Sun’s unforgiving radiations. And your name is likely to carry on with the space-probe in the Sun.

Speaking on the same is the associate administrator for the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters, Thomas Zurbuchen, said that the probe is all set to reach a spot on the Sun that the humanity is yet to explore. Zurbuchen is also expecting that the mission will answer many questions that scientists could not uncover for more than sixty years.

It has been a top priority of the scientists across the world to understand the Sun. The probe will open up an array of opportunities for the scientists to learn more and more about the Sun.

The spacecraft which will go the Sun will have the size of a small car. The craft will travel in the Sun’s atmosphere which is about 4 million miles (6437376km) from the star’s surface. With this mission, the goal of the scientist is to check the energy and heat movement on the Sun through the solar corona.

The spacecraft will be travelling at really high speeds. The speed is expected to be around 430,000 mph or 692017.92 km per hour. Now with that speed, you can travel from Washington, D.C. to Tokyo in less than a minute. It was back in May 2017, when NASA decided to rename the spacecraft. From the Solar Probe Plus the name was changed to the Parker Solar Probe to honour the famour astrophysicist Eugene Parker.