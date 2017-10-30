Listen: NASA releases spooky sounds from solar system, and they will make you shiver with fear this Halloween

If we go by the NASA playlist, there are several creepy sounds to make your Halloween amazing. (Source: NASA)

Just in time for Halloween NASA has released a playlist of spooky sounds from our solar system and it will make your skin crawl with fear. While none of the sounds is of an alien life, yet the sounds are creepy enough. From chaotic plasma waves to spooky radio emissions from Saturn, and Jupiter moon whispers the space sounds are weird but also beautiful in their own way. Interestingly, none of these sounds is recorded using audio devices. So, in case you find yourself hanging around one of these objects, chances are you will not hear the exact sounds. These sounds are essentially output data converted to audible sound waves by astronomers to read them better.

If we go by the playlist, there are several creepy sounds. However, the most spooky sounds seem to emerge from Jupiter and its numerous massive moons. One of the most dangerous audio we heard was the one coming from Juno, NASA’s space probe. Juno crosses the planets magnetic field and produces a screeching and roaring noise. This magnetic field basically protects Jupiter from Sun’s hot winds. Last year, Juno went into a ‘bow shock’ for almost two hours. Also, while we know that the sounds are produced by the incredible output of scientific data, Jupiters biggest moon Ganymede seems to be quite a haunted place in itself. Listen to the unnerving whispers releasing out of its magnetosphere.

Additionally, the radio waves caught from the intense emissions released by Saturn are similar to the amazing Star Trek sound effects but with more spookiness. There are around 22 soundtracks in the NASA’s playlist and they are worth listening to regardless of which time of the year. None of the tracks is long, so it’s about time you go and listen to them. Here is a list of the top 5 tracks you must listen to:



1. Juno: Entering Jupiter’s Magnetosphere

2. Plasmaspheric Hiss

3. Plasmawaves – Chorus

4. Scientists Find That Saturn’s Rotation Period Is A Puzzle

5. Voyager Plasma Sounds