ISRO successfully launches PSLV-C41/IRNSS-1I fom Sriharikota: All you need to know

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) today successfully launched the PSLV-C41/IRNSS-1I from Satish Shawan Space Centre SHAR in Sriharikota. IRNSS-1I, is a navigation satellite and the eighth such satellite to be a part of a constellation. The PSLV-C41/IRNSS-1I Mission lifted off at 04:04 AM on Thursday.

The launch was ISRO’s second attempt at sending a replacement satellite. Notably, the previous mission of a PSLV carrying IRNSS-1H in August last year failed after the heat shield covering the satellite failed to separate. This also comes two weeks after the space agency launched GSAT-6A on board GSLV Mk-II but the rocket placed GSAT-6A in orbit, ISRO lost communication with the satellite.

Here is all you need to know about the PSLV-C41/IRNSS-1I Mission:

IRNSS-1I is expected to replace IRNSS-1A, the first of the seven navigation satellites, that was rendered ineffective after its three rubidium atomic clocks failed. The seven satellites are part of the NavIC navigation satellite constellation.

Earlier, the Space Agency said, “India’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, in its forty-third flight (PSLV-C41) in XL configuration will launch IRNSS-1I Satellite from First Launch Pad (FLP) of SDSC (Satish Dhawan Space Centre), Sriharikota.” The ‘XL’ configuration of PSLV is used for the twentieth time. The IRNSS-1I is the eighth satellite to join the NavIC navigation satellite constellation, ISRO said.

The 3-hour countdown activity had commenced at 20:04hr IST on Tuesday.

IRNSS-1I is the eighth navigation satellite to join the IRNSS space segment. Its predecessors, IRNSS-1A, 1B, 1C, 1D, 1E, 1F and 1G were launched by PSLV-C22, PSLV-C24, PSLV-C26, PSLV-C27, PSLV-C31, PSLV-C32 and PSLV-C33 in July 2013, April 2014, October 2014, March 2015, January 2016, March 2016 and April 2016 respectively. Like all other IRNSS satellites, IRNSS-1I also has a lift-off mass of 1425 kg. The configuration of IRNSS-1I is similar to IRNSS-1A, 1B, 1C, 1D, 1E, 1F and 1G, the ISRO said.

Payloads: Like its other IRNSS predecessors, IRNSS-1I also carries two types of payloads – navigation payload and ranging payload. The navigation payload of IRNSS-1I transmits signals for the determination of position, velocity and time. This payload is operating in L5-band and S-band. Rubidium atomic clocks are part of the navigation payload of the satellite. The ranging payload of IRNSS-1I consists of a C-band transponder, which facilitates accurate determination of the range of the satellite. It also carries Corner Cube Retro Reflectors for LASER Ranging, according to ISRO.