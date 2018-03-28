ISRO set to launch GSAT-6A on Thursday: Here is all you need to know about the communication satellite

Satellite will be put in the orbit by GSLV-F08 rocket. (PTI)

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch GSAT-6A, a S-band communication satellite, on Thursday. According to an ISRO statement, this satellite which will have a life span of about 10 years will be put in the orbit by Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F08) rocket. Earlier, ISRO chairman K Sivan speaking to IANS had said that that the launch would be followed by navigation satellite that would be in the next fiscal.The Department of Space has been asked to keep three earth observation space crafts ready for launch; four Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) flights; one each of Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle MkII and Mk III in the Union Budget for current fiscal.

What is GSAT-6A satellite?

This is a high power S-band communication satellite. After it is launched, it will be India’s second predominantly S-band communications satellite GSAT-6. The satellite will complement GSAT-6, that has been orbiting the Earth since August 2015.

Purpose of GSAT-6A satellite

The purpose of the launch of this satellite is to provide platform for developing technologies like handheld ground terminals network management techniques and demonstration of 6m S-Band ‘Unfurlable Antenna’. ISRO’s GSAT-6A launch will be last launch for the financial year 2017-18.

This satellite will provide mobile communication for the country through multi-beam coverage facility. The GSAT 6A will have a 6 metre diameter ‘unfurlable antenna’ for the user communication link. The satellite also has a 0.8 metre fixed antenna for hub communication link. The overall size of the GSAT-6A satellite is 1.53metre X 1.65 metre X 2.4 metre.

How many stages will the launch comprise of?

The launch of the satellite will have three stages and will end with ‘payload fairing’. While the first stage will comprise of Earth storable liquid propellants and Composite solid propellant, the second and third stage will comprise of Earth storable liquid propellants and Cryogenic propellants respectively. It will take 17 minutes and 46.50 seconds for the launch.