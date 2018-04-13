  4. ISRO raises navigation satellite IRNSS-1I’s orbit

ISRO raises navigation satellite IRNSS-1I’s orbit

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday successfully carried out the first orbit raising operations of a navigation satellite launched on Thursday.

By: | Chennai | Published: April 13, 2018 11:17 AM
ISRO, Indian Space Research Organisation, IRNSS-1I, IRNSS-1I salellite, IRNSS-1I ISRO, navigation satellite, satellite, ISRO navigation satellite, ISRO satellite The second orbit raising operation is slated for 8 p.m. on Friday. The targeted perigee height is 8,536 km and apogee height 35,793 km.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday successfully carried out the first orbit raising operations of a navigation satellite launched on Thursday.

According to ISRO, the first orbit raising operation of the IRNSS-1I took place at 4.19 a.m.

“The achieved perigee height (nearest point to the earth) is 315 km and apogee height (farthest point to the earth) is 35,809 km,” the space agency said.

However, it did not provide any information for how minutes the satellites’ onboard motors were fired for raising the orbit.

The second orbit raising operation is slated for 8 p.m. on Friday. The targeted perigee height is 8,536 km and apogee height 35,793 km.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top