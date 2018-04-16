  4. China to launch new weather satellite Fengyun-II 09

China will launch a new meteorological satellite this year to further boost its weather forecasting capabilities, authorities said today.

Published: April 16, 2018
China will launch a new meteorological satellite this year to further boost its weather forecasting capabilities, authorities said today. The Fengyun-II 09 satellite, the last in the Fengyun-II series, will be able to collect meteorological, maritime, and hydrological data to help weather forecast in China and neighbouring regions, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation said in a statement. The satellite will be launched from Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in southwest China’s Sichuan Province.

Fengyun satellites are a series of remote-sensing meteorological satellites developed by China. Fengyun-I and Fengyun-III are polar orbiting weather satellites, while Fengyun-II and Fengyun-IV operate in geostationary orbit, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

