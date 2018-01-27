  4. China to launch 60 high resolution video satellites by 2020

China plans to launch 60 high resolution Jilin-1 video satellites by 2020, the satellite developer said.

Published: January 27, 2018
China plans to launch 60 high resolution Jilin-1 video satellites by 2020, the satellite developer said.
China plans to launch 60 high resolution Jilin-1 video satellites by 2020, the satellite developer said. The high-resolution optical remote sensing satellites were independently developed by Chang Guang Satellite Technology Co. Ltd. for commercial use, state-run Xinhua news agency reported today. Currently, China has launched 10 Jilin-1 satellites into space. In October 2015, four Jilin-1 commercial satellites were sent into space.

In January 2017, Jilin-1 Video 03 was launched, and Jilin-1 Video 04, 05 and 06 were put into predetermined orbits in November last year. In January 2018, Jilin-1 Video 07 and 08 were launched into a preset orbit to provide remote sensing data and products for government and industry users in conjunction with eight satellites.

