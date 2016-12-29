Charles Macintosh 250th birthday; Google Doodle pays tribute to the inventor of ‘raincoat’

Google Doodle pays tribute to the inventor of raincoat CHarles Macintosh (Screen capture)

Charles Macintosh, the name which we surround with the modern day ‘raincoat’ was born exactly 250 years back in December 29,1766. Who could have thought that the raincoat that we wear today as a protection against rain was invented by a man by mingling certain chemicals in a tune which did not allow water to percolate and which could be used a form of clothing to protect the human body and make life easier.

Macintosh was born at Glassgow, Scotland to his father George Macintosh and Mary Moore. In 1777 George set up a factory in Dennistoun to produce a violet-red dying powder made from lichens. Charles who was originally employed as a clerk soon lost interest in the job and gave it up because of his interest in science perticularly ‘Chemistry’. Charles experimented with tar which is a by-product of coal and naptha, which eventually led him to the invention of waterproof fabrics.

His patent actually focused on the chemical bond between the thicknesses of two cloth together with natural rubber which is made soluble by naptha and made water percolation impossible through the cloth, hence leading to the discovery of the first of it’s kind of waterproof cloth in human history which would solve many problems for centuries to come. Macintosh founded his own company to produce waterproof sheets and clothes which in the present day is known as the ‘Dunlop Rubber Company’.

Charles Mackintosh did not stop by inventing waterproof cloth material. Together with Charles Tennant, Macintosh invented the ‘bleaching powder’ the benifits of which we are reaping till this day in our domestic and organisational premises. In the year 1790 Charles married Mary Fisher with whom he had a son named George Macintosh.

At the age of 76 Charles Macintosh died on July 25, 1843 after having a pehnomenal life as an inventor. He was burried at the churchyard of Glassgow Cathedral.