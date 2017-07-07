Benefits of scientific research should reach public: Union minister Harsh Vardhan

Emphasising the need of having “environmental soldiers”, he said that a data bank of environment friendly practises is being prepared by his Ministry. (PTI)

Environment minister Harsh Vardhan today asked researchers to solve basic problems, like of water shortage and sanitation, confronting the common man as the benefits of scientific research should reach the public. The Minister said that scientists should work at the grassroots level and emphasised on synergy and coordination between various scientific and technical institutions working for the common goal to combat the climate change. After launching the National Carbonaceous Aerosols Programme Project (NCAP) on Carbonaceous aerosol emissions, source apportionment and climate impacts (NCAP-COALESCE project) at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, he said that climate change and global warming were the talk of the world and this project will be a milestone in our history. Carbonaceous aerosols of great concern on the issue of climate change, he said. He also urged the students to set ambitious goals and work relentlessly to achieve them.

The Minister expressed hope that the project will encourage scientists to address important questions, generate new and impactful knowledge and produce research outputs which are second to none in the world. Noting that organisations like ISRO are working in the field of carbon emissions, the Minister suggested that there should be a synergy between various organisations working in a particular field. Emphasising the need of having “environmental soldiers”, he said that a data bank of environment friendly practises is being prepared by his Ministry.

“For this, joint secretaries from the Centre are being sent to various regions across the country,” he said, adding environmental protection is in the DNA of Indians. The NCAP-COALESCE project was launched as part of India’s National Climate Action Programme. Under IIT Bombay’s Interdisciplinary Programme in Climate Studies, this multi-institutional, coordinated project, would enable teamwork in cutting-edge fundamental research to understand the sources, fate and impacts of carbonaceous aerosols, on climate change in the Indian region.

“The project would be a key step to build a strong knowledge base for India related to short lived climate pollutants, including carbonaceous aerosols, as part of India’s broad commitment to climate action,” an official statement said. The project would also contribute towards building scientific capacity, through training of M.Sc., M.Tech. and Ph.D. students as well as the creation of infrastructure and systems at the participating institutions. The project would strengthen scientific networks and provide key new knowledge to underpin government decision making in regard to climate change, the statement added.