August 21 total solar eclipse over North America to occur after 99 years: All you need to know

This eclipse will be occurring after 1918. (Representational image/AP)

The total solar eclipse, also called Great American Eclipse, is on August 21 after 99 years. The moon would completely eclipse the sun and this phenomenon can only be seen in North America. This total solar eclipse, while generally annular and occurring in parts of the Antarctic or South Pacific, will be seen coast-to-coast over America, according to AP. This eclipse will be occurring after 1918. Meanwhile, Canada, Central America and South America may experience a partial eclipse.

What:

The total solar eclipse happens when the moon comes between the sun and the earth and completely overshadows the sun. The shadow of the moon falls on the earth, causing brief night in daytime.

Duration:

According to the report, the eclipse would be visible for about two minutes and 40 seconds. Also, clouds can sometimes block the view. The closer to the center of the eclipse one stands, the longer will be the darkness.

Direction:

Places that will be on the way of the lunar shadow are Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, according to AP.

The next solar eclipse will be visible below the equator– Chile, Argentina and the South Pacific but the total solar eclipse in America is expected to be in 2024 now. The safest way to experience the eclipse is through eclipse glasses.