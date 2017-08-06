Are you a sky gazer? Then the celestial events lined up this August should be in your list; details here

From total solar eclipse to meteor showers, August has some celestial events on the list which you should not be missing in case sky watching enthralls you more than anything else. (Reuters)

If sky watching is something which fascinates you, then the month of August is going to be really promising for you. The month has some astronomical phenomenon lined up which will be every sky-watchers’ dream. From total solar eclipse to meteor showers, August has some celestial events on the list which you should not be missing in case sky watching enthralls you more than anything else. Here’s what you should watch out for:-

Saturn’s Rings August 2:

Saturn which is visible in the sky next to the moon can be located in the south at night between 2am-3am across India. A closer look through the lenses will also reveal the rings of Saturn and the gap between them. If you are lucky, you might just see the largest moons of the planets.

Partial Lunar Eclipse, August 7:

The partial Lunar Eclipse will exist for nearly 2 hours which will start from 11 pm in India and end around 12:45 am on the night of August 8. The Earth covering the Moon partially is expected at 11:50 pm.

Perseid Meteor Shower, August 12:

This meteor shower takes place every year in mid-July or August. This year the meteor shower which is expected to begin on August 12 will continue until early hours of August 13.

Aldebaran, August 16:

An orange coloured star, Aldebaran will be visible to the upper right of the moon on August 16.The star also known as ‘Rohini Nakshatra’ in Hindu Mythology is said to be the favourite wife of the moon.

Venus, August 19:

Venus will be in good visibility from 3 am to 4 pm on Saturday August 19.

Total Solar Eclipse, August 21:

The Solar Eclipse is one of the most awaited phenomenon this year in which moon will completely block the sun.Though the phenomenon will not be visible in India, the eclipse will be observed from various places in the US.

Jupiter and Spica, August 25:

Jupiter, the largest planet of the solar system will be visible from 9 am in the morning until 9 pm at night. Jupiter will be visible for one whole week along with the brightest star named Spica which is part of the Virgo constellation.