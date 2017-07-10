Sawan 2017: Start Date, Time & Significance of Lord Shiva, know the Interesting facts about Sawan Mondays 2017

Devotees offer prayers on the first Monday of the holy month of Saawan. (ANI)

The auspicious month Of Sawan began on Monday, July 10. Sawan or Shravan month is the fifth month of the Hindu calendar. This auspicious month is considered as a very important month for the entire Indian sub-continent. The most important part about this month is the arrival of the South-West monsoon. For many Hindus, the month of Shraavana is a month of fasting. Many Hindus will fast every Monday to Lord Shiva and/or every Tuesday to the Goddess Parvati. Fasting on Mondays of this month is known ‘Shravan Somwar’ or ‘Sawan Somwar Vrats’.

This year, the Sawan month and Sawan Mondays from July 10 will be observed in states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. It will end on August 7, 2017. While the Sawan Somwar Vrat will start from July 24 and end on August 21 for the people in Goa, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Here are some interesting things to know about this Sawan month:

1) Shravana is considered to be a holy month in the Hindu calendar due to the many festivals that are celebrated during this time, which includes Krishna Janmashtami, Raksha Bandhan, Narali Poornima, Nag Panchami, Basava Panchamia among others.

2) It is believed that worshipping Lord Shiva during the Shravan/Sawan month, is 108 times more powerful than worshipping during normal days, as reported by India.com.

3) People who follow Shravan month have their own belief to observe the fast. Some fast for long life, happy married life or happiness of their children.

4) Married Hindu women, wear red attire and green bangles and pray for the long and healthy life for their husbands.

5) It is believed that fasting during Sawan and worshipping Lord Shiva helps in terms of wealth and luxury. Moreover, fasting during Sawan month is considered healthy.