Ram Navami 2017: Vrat Vidhi, Puja Date & Time in India

Ram Navami is celebrated on the last day of the nine days long Navarati celebration. It is believed that Hindu God lord Rama was born on this day and people across the country consider it an auspicious day. Ram is considered to be an avatar of lord Vishnu and the day is celebrated with much fervour especially in North India. Ram Navmi is a part of spring Navatari. During the nine days of Navratri, devotees worship different avatars of Goddess Durga and keep a fast. Although the customs vary from people to people, everyone by the end of nine days open their fast by offering prayers and performing aartis. Here’s all you need to know about the festival:

Puja Date: This time around, the festival of Ram Navami falls on the 5th of April. Hindu god Lord Ram is believed to have been born in Ayodhya. One of the most important part of the festival are the delicacies which are offered to God. Devotees make ‘halva’ and ‘poori’ and along with serving the ‘prasad’ to God, offer it to little girls who are considered to be Goddess Durga’s avatars.

Vrat Vidhi: Mostly, fasting is done during the nine days of Navratri and not on the day of Ram Navmi but some choose to continue their fast on Ram Navmi as well. During fast, devotees eat fruits and other delicacies made with water chestnut flour. They open their fast by offering ‘prasad’ and prayers to god, chanting the name of god and visiting temples. Devotees in Ayodhya also take a holy dip into river Sarayu to offer their prayers to Lord Rama.

Time: The time of the puja depends upon the sunrise and the sunset. This time around, Lord Rama’s birthday, according to the Hindu Calender would fall between 11 am and 1 pm. The auspicious time last for 2 hours.