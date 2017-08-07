Raksha Bandhan 2017: Virat Kohli misses Didi on Rakhi, wishes on Twitter

Raksha Bandhan 2017: Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, put up a warm post, wishing everybody a Happy Raksha Bandhan. (Twitter/@imVkohli)

Raksha Bandhan 2017: With Raksha Bandhan being celebrated by everyone across the nation today, many prominent personalities from politics to sports were seen enjoying the auspicious festival. While some were seen celebrating the day with their brothers and sisters, tying rakhis and sharing gifts, others, who are away from home, sent out their wishes to their loved ones through social media. Among them is Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, who put up a warm post, wishing everybody a Happy Raksha Bandhan. Kohli took to Twitter and shared some pictures of his sister along with a cute caption. In his love for his sister, Virat wrote, “A very Happy Rakshabandhan to everyone across the world celebrating, missing Didi and everyone at home today.”

A very Happy Rakshabandhan to everyone across the world celebrating, missing Didi and everyone at home today.????#Rakhi #Rakshabandhan #Family pic.twitter.com/wGX9eRPZIv — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 7, 2017

Well, it is just not only Virat but other people from the cricket fraternity, like Suresh Raina, former India opener Virender Sehwag and former cricketer Mohammad Kaif also shared lovely messages and photos of how they celebrated the Rakhi Day. Olympics bronze medalist wrestler Sakshi Malik also shared a picture of herself with her brother. She took to Twitter and captioned it as: “Got time to celebrate #RakshaBandhan with family before world championship.”

Herein some of the wishes from the sports fraternity:

Love of a sister, support of a friend or partners in crime, you have always been there! Love you my sister ❤ #sisterlove #HappyRakshaBandhan pic.twitter.com/GEpINJ0eeD — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) August 7, 2017

Sister is a little bit of childhood that can never be lost. Happy #RakshaBandhan to all.My sister’s Anju ji & Manju ji & me half Ganju ji 🙂 pic.twitter.com/Z8Edz84Y9Q — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 7, 2017

Got time to celebrate #RakshaBandhan with family before world championship pic.twitter.com/ovmOZ3rauY — Sakshi Malik (@SakshiMalik) August 5, 2017

Treat every woman the way you would want your sister to be treated. #RakshaBandhan greetings to all. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 7, 2017

Today the entire nation is celebrating Raksha Bandhan as it is one of the major festivals of India. Sisters across the country tied the sacred thread, which is called as Rakhi, on their brother’s wrists and prayed for a good future for him, in return the brothers took the oath to protect their sisters. Earlier in the day, photos and greetings of politicians from every party did the rounds on the internet.