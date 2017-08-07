Raksha Bandhan 2017 Puja Vidhi: Know the Pooja Time, Shubh Muhurat, Chandra Grahan Timings for Rakhi in India

This year, a lunar eclipse will take place on Monday night and according to the Hindu calendar, all rituals for Raksha Bandhan are to be completed before the evening. (IE)

Raksha Bandhan falls in the month of ‘Shravan’ every year and is usually celebrated on a full moon day. This year, it is being celebrated today. Dedicated to siblings, Raksha Bandhan is the festival when brothers vow to protect their sisters. The significance of this festival is huge in our country where it is celebrated religiously and immense care is taken of the time during which the rituals are to be conducted. An auspicious time is allotted to the tying of the ‘raksha sutra’ and any delay in that particular time is considered inauspicious, according to the Hindu calendar. This year, a lunar eclipse will take place on Monday night and according to the Hindu calendar, all rituals for Raksha Bandhan are to be completed before the evening.

Auspicious time

This year, the auspicious time, considered for conducting the rituals of Rakhi, is from 11:07 AM to 1:50 PM on August 7 since post 1:50 PM it will be an inauspicious time, considered as ‘sutak’. The lunar eclipse on Monday will begin from 10:52 PM and will last till 12:22 AM and 9 hours prior to the lunar eclipse, the ‘sutak’ will begin. This year the lunar eclipse is said to be ‘khandgras’, the effect of which will last longer. Therefore, it is considered auspicious if all the rituals of Rakhi are completed before afternoon as Rakhi should not be tied during the lunar eclipse or ‘sutak’.

Pooja Rituals

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated with great enthusiasm by all brothers and sisters. Therefore, the rituals should also be conducted in a very particular manner. Special care should be taken of every ritual so that Raksha Bandhan is conducted successfully within the auspicious hours. These are the things you should be considered important for your Rakhi Pooja:

1. Rakhi

2. Coconut

3. Sweets

4. A handkerchief or a piece of cloth to keep on top of the head

5. A ‘diya’ for brother’s aarti

6. A present for your brother

Every brother cherishes the gifts he receives from his sister, no matter how inexpensive the gift may be. This festival is said to deepen the sacred relation of a brother and a sister. On one hand, the brother fulfils his obligation of protecting his sister and on the other hand, the sister prays for her brother’s longevity.