Raksha Bandhan 2017: Know the Importance and Significance of Raksha Bandhan Festival in India

The significance of Raksha Bandhan festival is huge in our country. It is celebrated no lesser than any other festival, as it is dedicated to the love of a sister and her brother. It holds immense importance in Hinduism. The name of the festival, Raksha Bandhan is made up of two words, Raksha (Protection) and Bandhan (Relation). On this day, a sister ties ‘Rakhi’ around her brother’s wrist while the brother undertakes an oath to protect his sister until death. He vows to stand by his sister through thick and thin. Sisters tying the sacred thread around the wrists of brothers is a symbol of attachment, meant to strengthen their bond of love.

In our country, Raksha Bandhan has been practised since ancient times. Indian history is overflowing with fables, where brothers are said to have come ahead to protect their sisters during any adversity. According to Times of India, a number of myths say the festival of Raksha Bandhan started when, in old times, queens sent ‘rakhi’ to their neighbours, symbolizing brotherhood. But now, the tradition has altered completely since, in the present era, sisters tie a Raksha Sutra around their brother’s wrists.

According to the Hindu calendar, Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on the full moon of the Savan month. The significance of this festival is undeniable as siblings come close on this very day. Apart from getting his wrist tied with a Rakhi, the brother owes a gift to his sister. Expensive or inexpensive, the gift is cherished by all sisters.

The preparations for Raksha Bandhan in each Hindu household begins way before the festival month arrives. Choosing and buying selective ‘Rakhi’ for her brother, we see every sister overwhelmed with joy on this occasion. Sweets are prepared the night before the celebration.

Every member of the family rises early for the rituals that begin in the morning. A special thali is prepared for the pooja ceremony and is beautifully decorated with ‘roli’, rice grains, ‘diya’, sweets and rakhis. Sisters who are the only child of their parents or those who do not have a brother as a sibling usually performs the rituals with a cousin or somebody who she claims to be her brother. This festival helps siblings realize the importance of growing up together.