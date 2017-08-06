Raksha Bandhan 2017: History of Raksha Bandhan Festival in India

Raksha Bandhan, the festival known for its importance in the life of every brother and sister in India, has a long history behind it.

Raksha Bandhan, the festival known for its importance in the life of every brother and sister in India, has a long history behind it. There are numerous stories connected to this pious festival. Several historical and mythological incidents are linked to Raksha Bandhan. Do you know why Raksha Bandhan is so religiously followed in India? Read to find out.

Presumably, the earliest evidence of Raksha Bandhan in Hindu mythology is that of Lord Krishna and Draupadi, wife of the five Pandavas in the Mahabharata. The story goes like this: Lord Krishna had hurt his index finger while killing Sishupala and seeing this, Draupadi tore her saree to tie a piece of cloth around Krishna’s finger to stop the blood flowing from his index finger. In return, Lord Krishna protected Draupadi, when she was abused by the Kauravas in front of Pandavas, who had lost her in gambling.

One of the most popular stories of Raksha Bandhan in India is linked to Mughal period. Earlier in those days, there was a struggle between Rajputs and Muslims. When the widowed Empress of Chittor, Karnavati, saw the hailstorm of a crisis in her state, she sent a Rakhi to Mughal emperor Humayun and sought help to protect her state against the attack of Bahadur Shah of Gujarat. With respect to the thread that Karnavati had sent, Humayun immediately sent his army to Chittor to protect her. Fascinatingly, the Mughal emperor not only understood the value of the thread but also considered her sentiments related to it.

Like Karnavati and Humayun, many such relations are believed to have bloomed because of ancient Raksha Bandhan festival. According to the Times of India, apart from Mahabharata, Raksha Bandhan is also linked to the birth of Goddess Santoshi, the relationship shared by Goddess Laxmi and King Bali and many other similar fables.