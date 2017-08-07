Raksha Bandhan 2017: 5 Gifts Ideas to surprise your brother on Rakhi

This Raksha Bandhan, sway away from the conventional ideas and gift your brother something unique. (IE)

This Raksha Bandhan, sway away from the conventional ideas and gift your brother something unique that meets his choice. These are the 5 gift ideas that will leave your brother smiling wider on Rakhi 2017:

1. Phone accessories

If he has a phone that can adapt itself to a smart watch, well, no gift could outdo a fashionable smart watch. (Reuters Image)

Every person, irrespective of his or her gender, is fond of trendy accessories for their phones. This Raksha Bandhan, you can surprise your brother with a cool accessory that may be adaptable with his phone. If he has a phone that can adapt itself to a smart watch, well, no gift could outdo a fashionable smart watch. Or probably, a Bluetooth headphone may be another good choice. These accessories are available both online and offline and fortunately, they are available at discounted rates.

2. Cocktail mixers

For all party animals, cocktail mixers are perfect as gifts. (Reuters Image)

For those whose brothers love the taste of wine and want to try something unusual every time, a cocktail mixer would certainly have them jumping on their feet. For all party animals, cocktail mixers are perfect as gifts. Gift him one that looks creative and let him flaunt it around during his house parties. Alongside, you can also gift him a set of shot glasses which could boost his party spirit higher. There are various ideas for a gift if your brother likes to drink. You can give him a pint glass or even a Siedel, depending upon your brother’s taste in drinks.

3. Books

For those whose brothers are avid readers, a book would make the perfect gift for them. (Reuters Image)

For those whose brothers are avid readers, a book would make the perfect gift for them. Gone are those days when people thought books were not an apt gift. Ask a reader the significance of receiving a book in the form a gift. Depending upon your brother’s choice of genre, you could gift him a piece from one of his favourite authors. If you are clueless who his favourite author is, you can give him a piece of one of the bestselling authors. For readers, the content of the book holds more importance than the person who wrote it. Also, if he is fond of cooking, a book from Sanjeev Kapoor or Vikas Khanna would not be a bad choice.

4. Polaroid Camera

If your brother is fond of photography or likes travelling, you can gift him a small Polaroid camera. (Reuters Image)

If your brother is fond of photography or likes travelling, you can gift him a small Polaroid camera for clicking instant pictures. These cameras are in trend these days and are handier than those big DSLRs that one has to carry around to get a perfect click. Polaroid cameras can bring a smile on every traveller’s face as he or she believes in capturing the moments lived. The best thing about these cameras is that they give you instant photographs that you could pin anywhere on your wall or your travel diary. You can also pair this gift with a personalized collage of your brother’s best pictures and frame it for him to decorate his room.

5. Meal vouchers

Well, foodie or not, but meal vouchers are something nobody can resist. (Reuters Image)

This is the perfect gift to impress a foodie brother. Well, foodie or not, but meal vouchers are something nobody can resist. The best way to have your brother smiling this Raksha Bandhan is to take him to his favourite food chain or restaurant and feed him his favourite meal. If taking him out is not enough, gift him meal vouchers of the restaurants he is fond of so that he can treat himself to his own delight.