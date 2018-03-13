Public healthcare heroes honoured

With an aim to honour public healthcare champions, Express Public Health Awards were given to deserving projects across the country. Dr Prabhakaran, VP (research and policy), PHFI, was the chairperson of the jury for the awards.

With an aim to honour public healthcare champions, Express Public Health Awards were given to deserving projects across the country. Dr Prabhakaran, VP (research and policy), PHFI, was the chairperson of the jury for the awards. He highlighted various challenges in India’s public health and the need for effective strategies to mitigate them. Eight awards in six categories and one special recognition were given away to public health champions. The Haryana government bagged the award for Innovation in Increasing Affordable Access to Quality Medicines, Vaccines, Medical Products and Technology by a state government for its online drug inventory and supply chain management system. The Odisha government- won the award for Most Effective Health Technology Systems by a state government for providing three main aspects of primary healthcare in a brick-and-mortar dispensary within 45 minutes and offering consultancy with empanelled certified doctors through video conferencing. The award for the Most Efficiently-Run Health Programme by a state government was won by Manipur for its Chief Minister-gi Hakshelgi Tengbang (CMHT) project under which eligible households are given a CMHT health card to avail of cashless treatment. It provides medical cover up to Rs 2 lakh per family per year for seven critical diseases and up to Rs 50,000 for general ailments.

The Kerala government was the second winner under the same category for its programme, ‘Hridyam for Little Hearts’ that provides free access to healthcare for complicated paediatric cardiac surgery. Ziqitza Healthcare bagged the Most effective PPP award for multiple initiatives aiming at offering counselling and promoting awareness and a noteworthy PPP in healthcare infrastructure. The second winner under this category was the National Health Mission, Chhattisgarh, for its efforts towards improving procurement services, supply chain and infrastructure development in two difficult districts of the state. The award for Innovative Models of Financing Public Healthcare by a state government was won by Chhattisgarh for making an alternative energy choice by opting for solar power. Jan Chetna Manch, Bokaro, Jharkhand, was chosen as the Most Effective Healthcare NGO for providing quality care during pregnancy and childbirth to poor women by training local women in areas which have intermittent access to qualified medical professionals. The GovtTribal Speciality Hospital, Kottathara, Kerala, was chosen for special recognition as a commendable attempt to provide quality treatment services as a first referral unit, completely free of cost, in backward, tribal areas.