Pongal 2018: Puja Vidhi, Procedure, Muhrat Timings to Celebrate Pongal Festival

Pongal 2018: People in India have their own way of thanking the nature for the basic amenities that it provides and also for balancing the life cycle of every small thing existing on this planet. Pongal is one of the many festivals in India which is celebrated to thank the Sun God and Lord Indra for helping farmers in getting better-yielding crops. It is a four-day celebration, out of which the most important day of Pongal is known as Thai Pongal. The second day of this four-day festivity is celebrated as Sankranti. While Pongal is celebrated in the southern parts of the country, the same day is celebrated as Makar Sankranti in the North Indian states. Pongal festival is celebrated when crops such as rice are harvested and people show their gratitude to the almighty and the generosity of the land.

While Thai Pongal is the second and the most important day of this festivity, the day before Thai Pongal is known as Bogi Pandigai. On this day people clean their homes and light bonfire to discard unused items. In Punjab, the same day is celebrated as Lohri by Sikh community. Next day of Thai Pongal is known as Mattu Pongal. Cattles are decorated and worshipped on Mattu Pongal day. The last and final day of Pongal is known as Kaanum Pongal. It is time for family reunions in Tamil Nadu, according to Drikpanchang.

Pongal 2018 Puja Vidhi & Procedure:

Thai Pongal day is celebrated by boiling freshly harvested rice with fresh milk and jaggery in a new clay pot. While boiling the concoction, people let the milk spill over the pot as an auspicious sign of material abundance and prosperity. Later the concoction of rice, milk and jaggery, known as Pongal, is topped with brown sugar, Ghee, cashew nuts and raisins. Freshly cooked Pongal is first offered to the Sun God as a gratitude for good harvesting and later served on banana leaves to the people present in the home for the ceremony. Traditionally Pongal is cooked at sunrise at an open place, according to information available at drikpanchang.com.

Pongal 2018 Muhrat Timings: Tamil Gowri Panchangam

07:19 – 08:37 Uthi

08:37 – 09:55 Amirdha

09:55 – 11:13 Rogam

11:13 – 12:30 Laabam

12:30 – 13:48 Dhanam

13:48 – 15:06 Sugam

15:06 – 16:23 Soram

16:23 – 17:41 Visham