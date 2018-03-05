P&G to continue trimming marketing spends, globally

P&G’s competitor, Unilever has also been cutting the number of agencies it works with, their fees and production in recent years.

Over the past three fiscal years, P&G has made over $750 million savings in agency spends and has already slashed the number of agencies it worked with globally from around 6,000 to 2,500. But the company is not happy to stop here and is looking to earn more by saving through marketing and production cuts. According to its chairman and CEO David Taylor, the FMCG giant is all set to cut the advertising agency and production costs by a further $400 million by 2021, while also halving the number of agencies it works with currently. Despite such actions, the company reported improved targeting and media relationships; thus helping it to reach 10% more people in 2017 than it did in the previous year.

The company’s CFO Jon Moeller has been vocal about how it is becoming easier to recognise ad spend waste, pointing clearly to digital advertising that still suffers from online fraud, non-viewable inventory, bot traffic and overtargeting individuals due to the inability to frequency cap across channels. P&G had also pulled back its digital advertising spends last year. The company is also working to bring more media buying in-house. Henceforth, the highest ad spender will be focussing more on ‘open sourcing’ project work instead of solely relying on agencies of record.

P&G’s competitor, Unilever has also been cutting the number of agencies it works with, their fees and production in recent years. It worked on improving its operating margin by $400 million through measures that included fewer ads, doing more in-house ads and running more efficient promotions. It also cut such spending by $300 million last year in absolute terms, while spending an extra $300 million on paid media and in-store marketing. It also reduced the number of traditional ads by 40% while cutting traditional media spending by 10% over the past five years.

As media spends tighten up, maybe media agencies would need to toughen up their act as well.

— Compiled by Ananya Saha