Oracle Card reading for Aries (March 21 – April 20)

The Oracle cards advise the fiery and exuberant Aries (March 21 – April 20) to be a little cautious and tactful while speaking their mind.

Career: This is the time for self discovery and introspection for you as far as life choices are concerned. Take a detached view of things and contemplate well before jumping into a situation. For sometime be careful before speaking out your mind, your truth might not be to everybody’s liking. Tell the truth but with a little tact. This will go a long way in bringing harmony at workplace relationships and also in the family. Delay or changes in plans might happen, however the near future will bring about end of a challenging situation. It will be time for you to look ahead with renewed enthusiasm and new plans.

Romance: It is advisable to have honest conversation with your partner to sort out the differences and ensure positivity in the future. Be careful about false pretences – your’s as well as your partner’s. Understand, accept and forgive. Put in a lot of effort to work on the partnership, do not give up on your relationship so easily. Have patience, the future might turn out to be more magical than you could have ever dreamt of.

Health: Please do not hesitate to seek help – at home and at work. Be practical about dealing with stress – hire extra help at home to take care of your pressing needs and delegate work in office. Stressing yourself to do all your personal tasks efficiently, might affect your health. So reach out and seek assistance from others. Pray for uplifting energy to keep yourself going in various areas of your life. Do not forget to thank God and the angels for the blessings of healing.

Spiritual: Take time out to be alone, either in nature or in a peaceful environment like a yoga retreat. Start practicing meditation – irrespective of your religious affiliation, music can help you in getting into a meditative state. Clearly, this is the time of spiritual upliftment and spiritual transformation for you. Avoid harsh energies, situations and relationships. Integrate your actions with all the values you hold so close to your heart.