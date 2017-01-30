Oracle Card reading for Aquarius (January 20- February 18)

The independent and intelligent Aquarians (born January 20 – February 18), will be called upon to exhibit their original ideas in an exciting new venture, predict the Oracle Cards

Career: You are an outgoing and creative person, and these characteristic traits will come to the forefront while you are engaged in your new exciting endeavour at work. You will be called upon to use your original ideas and ingenuity, which you will be able to do successfully, and your confidence will be much admired. Be careful however in terms of money matters – ensure that neither are you spending too much nor being stingy. Balance your give and take equation for karmic equilibrium. Make it a point to donate money or materials to those in need. Your generosity will be rewarded manifold, the universe will always ensure it.

Romance: If you are concerned your relationship is at crossroads, be assured that it will draw closer. You will share a deeper bond in the future. However, do make sure that you forgive any unwanted pain you might have been subjected to in the past. Let go. In the past if money matters have affected your love life / marriage, focus on the present with positivity. Those waiting for the perfect partner or soul mate need not worry, as the wait will be worth it. If you are looking for reconciliation, always think positively as divine time is at work in your love life.

Health: Believe in miracles for it to happen – it can come to you in any form. Divine intervention is at work if you seek it – pray for the right guidance to get the best physician for your health concern or the most suitable advice for any lifestyle issue that might be adversely affecting you. You might be guided to change your physician. Always ask God and the angels of healing to help you make the right dietary choices and reduce craving for unhealthy food or habits.

Spiritual: You need to forgive – let go of the past pain and settle for peace. The fact that you are emotionally sensitive is a great asset in your spiritual life. Please honour and respect your sensitivity as it is a blessing from the divine. Nurture this gift from God, even if people are critical of this side of your nature. Always remember to thank God for this unique blessing.