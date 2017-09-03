Onam 2017: How to select and dress up for Onam with Kerala Kasavu Sarees for women

Traditionally, women dress up with these sarees and cherish the moment. (Image credit: Pranaah)

Onam is here and it’s that time of the year when you dress up to your best and delight your tongue with the grand feast of ‘Onasadhya’. The Kasavu Sarees are the must wear ethnic attires for this occasion. Traditionally, women dress up with these sarees and cherish the moment. However, these days, women also tend to add some trendy twist to the ethnic ensemble. So if you are someone wishing to celebrate the harvest festival with style, here are some ideas for you:

– The traditional Kasavu look: This is the simplest yet the most charming of all. A woman, as said by some expert, appears best in this look. This look relies on simplicity to evoke the eternal beauty in a woman. A person may pick an off-white Kerala sari or set mundu with plain gold zari. A woman may pair her saree with the traditional coin necklace/pendant and earrings in real gold to look the best.

– The pop Kasavu: Add a mix of colour to the wardrobe. You can pick up Kasavu saree, or mundu, graced by a certain colour at its borders and may well pick a blouse of the same colour and combination. Well, what you can never forget are the gold accessories. Necklace, earrings, and bangles are things which will give an enhanced look.

– Jewelled princess: Along with your Kasavu, what you can always experiment is your jewellery. Done a simple saree here and aide it by necklace, emeralds or coloured stones, earrings, and bangles in rubies to achieve the head turning look at any celebration.

– Eco-friendly look: As we all are aware, Onam is an agrarian festival. So, what can be more awesome than choosing for an eco-friendly attire on this occasion. Sherin Thomas, an expert, advises that you may well choose from multiple options like a sari with attached kalamkari border, hand block printed paisley motifs, or hand painted Lord Krishna designs. You may also pair your six-yard wonder with painted terracotta jewellery.

– The neo-modern Kasavu: A Kasavu sari in silk can be well paired with a golden blouse in lace, cutwork, or sequins. This time you may keep your neck jewellery free and let your collar bones do all the talking with the attire well aided by earrings in gold, white stones, and pearl.